Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1

Arsenal: Gabriel Magalhaes (63).

Halftime: 0-0.

Aston Villa 3, Man United 1

Aston Villa: Leon Bailey (7), Lucas Digne (11), Jacob Ramsey (49).

Man United: Jacob Ramsey (45).

Halftime: 2-1.

Southampton 1, Newcastle 4

Southampton: Romain Perraud (89).

Newcastle: Miguel Almiron (35), Chris Wood (58), Joseph Willock (62), Bruno Guimaraes (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

West Ham 1, Crystal Palace 2

West Ham: Said Benrahma (20).

Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha (41), Michael Olise (90).

Halftime: 1-1.

