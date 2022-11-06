Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1
Arsenal: Gabriel Magalhaes (63).
Halftime: 0-0.
Aston Villa 3, Man United 1
Aston Villa: Leon Bailey (7), Lucas Digne (11), Jacob Ramsey (49).
Man United: Jacob Ramsey (45).
Halftime: 2-1.
Southampton 1, Newcastle 4
Southampton: Romain Perraud (89).
Newcastle: Miguel Almiron (35), Chris Wood (58), Joseph Willock (62), Bruno Guimaraes (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
West Ham 1, Crystal Palace 2
West Ham: Said Benrahma (20).
Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha (41), Michael Olise (90).
Halftime: 1-1.
