Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Southampton 4, Brentford 1
Southampton: Jan Bednarek (5), Alvaro Fernandez (37), Armando Broja (49), Che Adams (70).
Brentford: Vitaly Janelt (23).
Halftime: 2-1.
England Championship
Reading 0, Fulham 7
Fulham: Harry Wilson (13, 60), Aleksandar Mitrovic (45, 89), Kenny Tete (68), Neeskens Kebano (70), Tosin Adarabioyo (75).
Halftime: 0-2.
England League One
Milton Keynes Dons 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Milton Keynes Dons: Matt O'Riley (29).
Halftime: 1-0.
Sunderland 1, Lincoln 3
Sunderland: Ross Stewart (68).
Lincoln: Chris Maguire (31, 57, 75).
Halftime: 0-1.
Bolton 0, Wycombe 2
Wycombe: Brandon Hanlan (35), Jack Grimmer (52).
Halftime: 0-1.
England League Two
Mansfield Town 3, Swindon 2
Mansfield Town: George Maris (4), Stephen McLaughlin (31), Jordan Bowery (43).
Swindon: Harry McKirdy (28), Ellis Iandolo (89).
Halftime: 3-1.
Forest Green 2, Colchester 0
Forest Green: Jamille Matt (15), Josh March (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Salford 1, Tranmere 1
Salford: Aramide Oteh (29).
Tranmere: Paul Glatzel (70).
Halftime: 1-0.
England National League
Southend 2, Yeovil 1
Southend: No Name (29, 60).
Yeovil: No Name (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Halifax Town 1, Grimsby Town 0
Halifax Town: No Name (69).
Halftime: 0-0.
Boreham Wood 1, Wealdstone 0
Boreham Wood: No Name (67).
Halftime: 0-0.
Altrincham 1, Stockport County 4
Altrincham: No Name (90).
Stockport County: No Name (6, 44, 50, 67).
Halftime: 0-2.
Kings Lynn 2, Notts County 4
Kings Lynn: No Name (9, 82).
Notts County: No Name (52, 57, 67, 78).
Halftime: 1-0.