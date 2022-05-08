Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Arsenal 2, Leeds 1
Arsenal: Edward Nketiah (5, 10).
Leeds: Diego Llorente (66).
Halftime: 2-0.
Leicester 1, Everton 2
Leicester: Patson Daka (11).
Everton: Vitaliy Mykolenko (6), Mason Holgate (30).
Halftime: 1-2.
Norwich 0, West Ham 4
West Ham: Said Benrahma (12, 45), Michail Antonio (30), Manuel Lanzini (65).
Halftime: 0-3.
Man City 5, Newcastle 0
Man City: Raheem Sterling (19, 90), Aymeric Laporte (38), Rodri (61), Phil Foden (90).
Halftime: 2-0.
England Championship
England League One
England League Two
England National League
Wrexham 3, Stockport County 0
Wrexham: No Name (34, 45, 47).
Halftime: 2-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.