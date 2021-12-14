Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Norwich 0, Aston Villa 2
Aston Villa: Jacob Ramsey (34), Ollie Watkins (87).
Halftime: 0-1.
Man City 7, Leeds 0
Man City: Phil Foden (8), Jack Grealish (13), Kevin De Bruyne (32, 62), Riyad Mahrez (49), John Stones (74), Nathan Ake (78).
Halftime: 3-0.
England National League
Halifax Town 2, Kings Lynn 0
Halifax Town: No Name (63, 90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Eastleigh 0, Solihull Moors 0
Halftime: 0-0.