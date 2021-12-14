Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Norwich 0, Aston Villa 2

Aston Villa: Jacob Ramsey (34), Ollie Watkins (87).

Halftime: 0-1.

Man City 7, Leeds 0

Man City: Phil Foden (8), Jack Grealish (13), Kevin De Bruyne (32, 62), Riyad Mahrez (49), John Stones (74), Nathan Ake (78).

Halftime: 3-0.

England Championship

England League One

England League Two

England National League

Halifax Town 2, Kings Lynn 0

Halifax Town: No Name (63, 90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Eastleigh 0, Solihull Moors 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you