Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3
Bournemouth: Matias Vina (21).
Chelsea: Conor Gallagher (9), Benoit Badiashile (82), Joao Felix (86).
Halftime: 1-1.
Man City 2, Leeds 1
Man City: Ilkay Gundogan (19, 27).
Leeds: Rodrigo Moreno (85).
Halftime: 2-0.
Tottenham 1, Crystal Palace 0
Tottenham: Harry Kane (45).
Halftime: 1-0.
Wolverhampton 1, Aston Villa 0
Wolverhampton: Toti Gomes (9).
Halftime: 1-0.
Liverpool 1, Brentford 0
Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (13).
Halftime: 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.