Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Man City 4, Liverpool 1
Man City: Julian Alvarez (27), Kevin De Bruyne (46), Ilkay Gundogan (53), Jack Grealish (74).
Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (17).
Halftime: 1-1.
Bournemouth 2, Fulham 1
Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier (50), Dominic Solanke (79).
Fulham: Andreas Pereira (16).
Halftime: 0-1.
Arsenal 4, Leeds 1
Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus (35, 55), Ben White (47), Granit Xhaka (84).
Leeds: Rasmus Kristensen (76).
Halftime: 1-0.
Brighton 3, Brentford 3
Brighton: Kaoru Mitoma (21), Danny Welbeck (28), Alexis Mac Allister (90).
Brentford: Pontus Jansson (10), Ivan Toney (22), Ethan Pinnock (49).
Halftime: 2-2.
Crystal Palace 2, Leicester 1
Crystal Palace: Daniel Iversen (59), Jean-Philippe Mateta (90).
Leicester: Ricardo Pereira (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
Nottingham Forest 1, Wolverhampton 1
Nottingham Forest: Brennan Johnson (38).
Wolverhampton: Daniel Podence (83).
Halftime: 1-0.
Chelsea 0, Aston Villa 2
Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins (18), John McGinn (56).
Halftime: 0-1.
England Championship
Luton Town 2, Watford 0
Luton Town: Gabriel Osho (28), Allan Campbell (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Preston 3, Blackpool 1
Preston: Brad Potts (12), Ben Whiteman (26), Thomas Cannon (51).
Blackpool: Jerry Yates (89).
Halftime: 2-0.
Bristol City 1, Reading 1
Bristol City: Tommy Conway (45).
Reading: Lucas Joao (72).
Halftime: 1-0.
Cardiff 2, Swansea 3
Cardiff: Jaden Philogene-Bidace (35), Sory Kaba (83).
Swansea: Joel Piroe (3), Liam Cullen (33), Ben Cabango (90).
Halftime: 1-2.
Coventry 0, Stoke 4
Stoke: Jacob Brown (6), Tyrese Campbell (40), William Smallbone (71), Ki-Jana Hoever (77).
Halftime: 0-2.
Huddersfield 4, Middlesbrough 2
Huddersfield: Josh Ruffels (46), Josh Koroma (54), Matty Pearson (57, 66).
Middlesbrough: Marcus Forss (43), Chuba Akpom (74).
Halftime: 0-1.
Hull 0, Rotherham 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Norwich 0, Sheffield United 1
Sheffield United: James McAtee (62).
Halftime: 0-0.
West Brom 0, Millwall 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Wigan 1, QPR 0
Wigan: Max Power (6).
Halftime: 1-0.
Birmingham 1, Blackburn 0
Birmingham: Reda Khadra (61).
Halftime: 0-0.
England League One
Charlton 6, Shrewsbury 0
Charlton: Scott Fraser (27), Albie Morgan (38), Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (45), Miles Leaburn (61, 70), Macauley Bonne (90).
Halftime: 3-0.
Cheltenham 0, Burton Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Derby 0, Ipswich 2
Ipswich: Conor Chaplin (17), George Hirst (76).
Halftime: 0-1.
Fleetwood Town 2, Exeter 2
Fleetwood Town: Jack Marriott (18, 35).
Exeter: Kevin McDonald (28), Pierce Sweeney (90).
Halftime: 2-1.
Peterborough 0, Oxford United 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Port Vale 0, Cambridge United 2
Cambridge United: Sam Smith (48), Lloyd Jones (52).
Halftime: 0-0.
Portsmouth 1, Forest Green 0
Portsmouth: Owen Dale (51).
Halftime: 0-0.
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Lincoln 1
Sheffield Wednesday: Michael Smith (12).
Lincoln: Daniel Mandroiu (28).
Halftime: 1-1.
Wycombe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Wycombe: David Wheeler (22, 55).
Milton Keynes Dons: Daniel Harvie (9), Jonathan Leko (71).
Halftime: 1-1.
Barnsley 5, Morecambe 0
Barnsley: Devante Cole (4, 53), Dynel Simeu (21), Herbie Kane (32), Bobby Thomas (90).
Halftime: 3-0.
England League Two
Bradford 3, Grimsby Town 2
Bradford: Alex Gilliead (7), Jamie Walker (62), Andy Cook (81).
Grimsby Town: Gavan Holohan (23), Andy Smith (44).
Halftime: 1-2.
AFC Wimbledon 0, Rochdale 1
Rochdale: Danny Lloyd (64).
Halftime: 0-0.
Barrow 2, Gillingham 1
Barrow: Glenn Morris (9), Robbie Gotts (90).
Gillingham: Conor Masterson (82).
Halftime: 1-0.
Colchester 0, Newport County 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Doncaster 0, Crewe 2
Crewe: Courtney Baker-Richardson (31), Connor O'Riordan (37).
Halftime: 0-2.
Hartlepool 2, Swindon 1
Hartlepool: Connor Jennings (88), Oliver Finney (90).
Swindon: Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (4).
Halftime: 0-1.
Leyton Orient 1, Carlisle 0
Leyton Orient: Jon Mellish (73).
Halftime: 0-0.
Mansfield Town 4, Crawley Town 1
Mansfield Town: Ollie Clarke (5), Alfie Kilgour (47), Davis Keillor-Dunn (50, 65).
Crawley Town: Mazeed Ogungbo (71).
Halftime: 1-0.
Northampton 1, Stevenage 1
Northampton: Louis Appere (6).
Stevenage: Jamie Reid (72).
Halftime: 1-0.
Walsall 1, Sutton United 1
Walsall: Isaac Hutchinson (90).
Sutton United: Alistair Smith (31).
Halftime: 0-1.
England National League
Bromley 4, Solihull Moors 0
Bromley: No Name (24, 42, 56, 86).
Halftime: 2-0.
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Dorking Wanderers 2
Dorking Wanderers: No Name (66, 79).
Halftime: 0-0.
Maidenhead United 0, Chesterfield 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Maidstone United FC 0, Boreham Wood 4
Boreham Wood: No Name (1, 10, 57, 62).
Halftime: 0-2.
Scunthorpe 0, Torquay United 1
Torquay United: No Name (63).
Halftime: 0-0.
Wrexham 5, Oldham 1
Wrexham: No Name (24, 32, 49, 70, 90).
Oldham: No Name (45).
Halftime: 2-1.
Yeovil 0, Southend 2
Southend: No Name (24), Rhys Philip Elliott Murphy (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.