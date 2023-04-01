Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Man City 4, Liverpool 1

Man City: Julian Alvarez (27), Kevin De Bruyne (46), Ilkay Gundogan (53), Jack Grealish (74).

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (17).

Halftime: 1-1.

Bournemouth 2, Fulham 1

Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier (50), Dominic Solanke (79).

Fulham: Andreas Pereira (16).

Halftime: 0-1.

Arsenal 4, Leeds 1

Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus (35, 55), Ben White (47), Granit Xhaka (84).

Leeds: Rasmus Kristensen (76).

Halftime: 1-0.

Brighton 3, Brentford 3

Brighton: Kaoru Mitoma (21), Danny Welbeck (28), Alexis Mac Allister (90).

Brentford: Pontus Jansson (10), Ivan Toney (22), Ethan Pinnock (49).

Halftime: 2-2.

Crystal Palace 2, Leicester 1

Crystal Palace: Daniel Iversen (59), Jean-Philippe Mateta (90).

Leicester: Ricardo Pereira (56).

Halftime: 0-0.

Nottingham Forest 1, Wolverhampton 1

Nottingham Forest: Brennan Johnson (38).

Wolverhampton: Daniel Podence (83).

Halftime: 1-0.

Chelsea 0, Aston Villa 2

Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins (18), John McGinn (56).

Halftime: 0-1.

England Championship

Luton Town 2, Watford 0

Luton Town: Gabriel Osho (28), Allan Campbell (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Preston 3, Blackpool 1

Preston: Brad Potts (12), Ben Whiteman (26), Thomas Cannon (51).

Blackpool: Jerry Yates (89).

Halftime: 2-0.

Bristol City 1, Reading 1

Bristol City: Tommy Conway (45).

Reading: Lucas Joao (72).

Halftime: 1-0.

Cardiff 2, Swansea 3

Cardiff: Jaden Philogene-Bidace (35), Sory Kaba (83).

Swansea: Joel Piroe (3), Liam Cullen (33), Ben Cabango (90).

Halftime: 1-2.

Coventry 0, Stoke 4

Stoke: Jacob Brown (6), Tyrese Campbell (40), William Smallbone (71), Ki-Jana Hoever (77).

Halftime: 0-2.

Huddersfield 4, Middlesbrough 2

Huddersfield: Josh Ruffels (46), Josh Koroma (54), Matty Pearson (57, 66).

Middlesbrough: Marcus Forss (43), Chuba Akpom (74).

Halftime: 0-1.

Hull 0, Rotherham 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Norwich 0, Sheffield United 1

Sheffield United: James McAtee (62).

Halftime: 0-0.

West Brom 0, Millwall 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Wigan 1, QPR 0

Wigan: Max Power (6).

Halftime: 1-0.

Birmingham 1, Blackburn 0

Birmingham: Reda Khadra (61).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One

Charlton 6, Shrewsbury 0

Charlton: Scott Fraser (27), Albie Morgan (38), Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (45), Miles Leaburn (61, 70), Macauley Bonne (90).

Halftime: 3-0.

Cheltenham 0, Burton Albion 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Derby 0, Ipswich 2

Ipswich: Conor Chaplin (17), George Hirst (76).

Halftime: 0-1.

Fleetwood Town 2, Exeter 2

Fleetwood Town: Jack Marriott (18, 35).

Exeter: Kevin McDonald (28), Pierce Sweeney (90).

Halftime: 2-1.

Peterborough 0, Oxford United 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Port Vale 0, Cambridge United 2

Cambridge United: Sam Smith (48), Lloyd Jones (52).

Halftime: 0-0.

Portsmouth 1, Forest Green 0

Portsmouth: Owen Dale (51).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Lincoln 1

Sheffield Wednesday: Michael Smith (12).

Lincoln: Daniel Mandroiu (28).

Halftime: 1-1.

Wycombe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Wycombe: David Wheeler (22, 55).

Milton Keynes Dons: Daniel Harvie (9), Jonathan Leko (71).

Halftime: 1-1.

Barnsley 5, Morecambe 0

Barnsley: Devante Cole (4, 53), Dynel Simeu (21), Herbie Kane (32), Bobby Thomas (90).

Halftime: 3-0.

England League Two

Bradford 3, Grimsby Town 2

Bradford: Alex Gilliead (7), Jamie Walker (62), Andy Cook (81).

Grimsby Town: Gavan Holohan (23), Andy Smith (44).

Halftime: 1-2.

AFC Wimbledon 0, Rochdale 1

Rochdale: Danny Lloyd (64).

Halftime: 0-0.

Barrow 2, Gillingham 1

Barrow: Glenn Morris (9), Robbie Gotts (90).

Gillingham: Conor Masterson (82).

Halftime: 1-0.

Colchester 0, Newport County 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Doncaster 0, Crewe 2

Crewe: Courtney Baker-Richardson (31), Connor O'Riordan (37).

Halftime: 0-2.

Hartlepool 2, Swindon 1

Hartlepool: Connor Jennings (88), Oliver Finney (90).

Swindon: Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (4).

Halftime: 0-1.

Leyton Orient 1, Carlisle 0

Leyton Orient: Jon Mellish (73).

Halftime: 0-0.

Mansfield Town 4, Crawley Town 1

Mansfield Town: Ollie Clarke (5), Alfie Kilgour (47), Davis Keillor-Dunn (50, 65).

Crawley Town: Mazeed Ogungbo (71).

Halftime: 1-0.

Northampton 1, Stevenage 1

Northampton: Louis Appere (6).

Stevenage: Jamie Reid (72).

Halftime: 1-0.

Walsall 1, Sutton United 1

Walsall: Isaac Hutchinson (90).

Sutton United: Alistair Smith (31).

Halftime: 0-1.

England National League

Bromley 4, Solihull Moors 0

Bromley: No Name (24, 42, 56, 86).

Halftime: 2-0.

Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Dorking Wanderers 2

Dorking Wanderers: No Name (66, 79).

Halftime: 0-0.

Maidenhead United 0, Chesterfield 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Maidstone United FC 0, Boreham Wood 4

Boreham Wood: No Name (1, 10, 57, 62).

Halftime: 0-2.

Scunthorpe 0, Torquay United 1

Torquay United: No Name (63).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wrexham 5, Oldham 1

Wrexham: No Name (24, 32, 49, 70, 90).

Oldham: No Name (45).

Halftime: 2-1.

Yeovil 0, Southend 2

Southend: No Name (24), Rhys Philip Elliott Murphy (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

