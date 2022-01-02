Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Brentford 2, Aston Villa 1
Brentford: Yoane Wissa (42), Mads Roerslev Rasmussen (83).
Aston Villa: Danny Ings (16).
Halftime: 1-1.
Everton 2, Brighton 3
Everton: Anthony Gordon (53, 76).
Brighton: Alexis MacAllister (3, 71), Dan Burn (21).
Halftime: 0-2.
Leeds 3, Burnley 1
Leeds: Jack Harrison (39), Stuart Dallas (77), Daniel James (90).
Burnley: Maxwel Cornet (54).
Halftime: 1-0.
England Championship
Bristol City 3, Millwall 2
Bristol City: Andreas Weimann (7, 73, 85).
Millwall: Tom Bradshaw (23), Benik Afobe (29).
Halftime: 1-2.
Birmingham 1, QPR 2
Birmingham: Chuks Aneke (75).
QPR: Albert Adomah (14), Chris Willock (71).
Halftime: 0-1.
Blackburn 0, Huddersfield 0
Halftime: 0-0.
West Brom 1, Cardiff 1
West Brom: Callum Robinson (48).
Cardiff: James Collins (34).
Halftime: 0-1.