Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Brentford 2, West Ham 0
Brentford: Bryan Mbeumo (20), Yoane Wissa (43).
Halftime: 2-0.
Everton 0, Man City 3
Man City: Ilkay Gundogan (37, 51), Erling Haaland (39).
Halftime: 0-2.
Arsenal 0, Brighton 3
Brighton: Julio Enciso (51), Deniz Undav (86), Pervis Estupinan (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
England Championship
Coventry 0, Middlesbrough 0
Halftime: 0-0.
