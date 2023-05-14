Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Brentford 2, West Ham 0

Brentford: Bryan Mbeumo (20), Yoane Wissa (43).

Halftime: 2-0.

Everton 0, Man City 3

Man City: Ilkay Gundogan (37, 51), Erling Haaland (39).

Halftime: 0-2.

Arsenal 0, Brighton 3

Brighton: Julio Enciso (51), Deniz Undav (86), Pervis Estupinan (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship

Coventry 0, Middlesbrough 0

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One

England League Two

England National League

