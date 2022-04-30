Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Newcastle 0, Liverpool 1
Liverpool: Naby Keita (19).
Halftime: 0-1.
Aston Villa 2, Norwich 0
Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins (41), Danny Ings (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2
Southampton: Oriol Romeu (9).
Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze (60), Wilfried Zaha (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Watford 1, Burnley 2
Watford: James Tarkowski (8).
Burnley: Jack Cork (83), Josh Brownhill (86).
Halftime: 1-0.
Wolverhampton 0, Brighton 3
Brighton: Alexis MacAllister (42), Leandro Trossard (70), Yves Bissouma (86).
Halftime: 0-1.
Leeds 0, Man City 4
Man City: Rodri (13), Nathan Ake (54), Gabriel Jesus (78), Fernandinho (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
England Championship
Barnsley 1, Preston 3
Barnsley: Aiden Marsh (17).
Preston: Daniel Johnson (23, 54), Emil Riis (74).
Halftime: 1-1.
Nottingham Forest 5, Swansea 1
Nottingham Forest: Cyrus Christie (22), Sam Surridge (48, 53, 69), Alexander Mighten (84).
Swansea: Michael Obafemi (28).
Halftime: 1-1.
Reading 0, West Brom 1
West Brom: Karlan Grant (78).
Halftime: 0-0.
Millwall 3, Peterborough 0
Millwall: Benik Afobe (52), Josh Knight (73), George Saville (76).
Halftime: 0-0.
Middlesbrough 3, Stoke 1
Middlesbrough: Matt Crooks (21, 72), Lewis Baker (25).
Stoke: Nick Powell (90).
Halftime: 2-0.
Cardiff 1, Birmingham 1
Cardiff: Will Vaulks (82).
Birmingham: Jeremie Bela (22).
Halftime: 0-1.
Bristol City 5, Hull 0
Bristol City: Andreas Weimann (5, 82), Antoine Semenyo (33), Chris Martin (35, 54).
Halftime: 3-0.
Blackpool 0, Derby 2
Derby: Malcolm Ebiowei (73), Eiran Joe Cashin (82).
Halftime: 0-0.
Blackburn 0, Bournemouth 3
Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke (21), Philip Billing (70, 79).
Halftime: 0-1.
Coventry 1, Huddersfield 2
Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres (90).
Huddersfield: Harry Toffolo (45), Faustino Anjorin (79).
Halftime: 0-1.
England League One
Shrewsbury 0, Wigan 3
Wigan: Josh Vela (43), Will Keane (50, 65).
Halftime: 0-1.
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Portsmouth 1
Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Gregory (17), Saido Berahino (36), Jordan Storey (40), George Byers (86).
Portsmouth: George Hirst (4).
Halftime: 3-1.
Plymouth 0, Milton Keynes Dons 5
Milton Keynes Dons: Scott Twine (17, 40, 60, 77), Harry Darling (43).
Halftime: 0-3.
Oxford United 1, Doncaster 1
Oxford United: Billy Bodin (23).
Doncaster: Josh Martin (67).
Halftime: 1-0.
Morecambe 0, Sunderland 1
Sunderland: Nathan Broadhead (10).
Halftime: 0-1.
Lincoln 2, Crewe 1
Lincoln: Tom Hopper (78), Hakeeb Adelakun (90).
Crewe: Chris Long (21).
Halftime: 0-1.
Ipswich 4, Charlton 0
Ipswich: Tyreeq Bakinson (7), Wes Burns (11, 50), James Norwood (88).
Halftime: 2-0.
Gillingham 0, Rotherham 2
Rotherham: Rarmani Edmonds-Green (34), Georgie Kelly (89).
Halftime: 0-1.
Cambridge United 2, Cheltenham 2
Cambridge United: Sam Smith (22, 50).
Cheltenham: Alfie May (23, 90).
Halftime: 1-1.
Burton Albion 1, Wycombe 2
Burton Albion: Gassan Ahadme (72).
Wycombe: Sam Vokes (43), Jordan Obita (85).
Halftime: 0-1.
Bolton 4, Fleetwood Town 2
Bolton: Dion Charles (37, 86), Declan John (53), Jon Bodvarsson (90).
Fleetwood Town: Barry Baggley (17), Joe Garner (79).
Halftime: 1-1.
AFC Wimbledon 3, Accrington Stanley 4
AFC Wimbledon: Ayoub Assal (56), Jack Rudoni (58, 66).
Accrington Stanley: Jay Rich-Baghuelou (18), Colby Bishop (35), Michael Nottingham (45), John O'Sullivan (63).
Halftime: 0-3.
England League Two
Carlisle 2, Stevenage 1
Carlisle: Joe Riley (52), Lewis Alessandra (63).
Stevenage: Luke Norris (88).
Halftime: 0-0.
Colchester 2, Walsall 2
Colchester: Freddie Sears (24, 56).
Walsall: Brendan Kiernan (39), George Miller (48).
Halftime: 1-1.
Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 2
Leyton Orient: Theo Archibald (8), Aaron Drinan (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Forest Green 1, Harrogate Town 3
Forest Green: Jamille Matt (45).
Harrogate Town: Jack Muldoon (40), Jack Diamond (46), Lloyd Kerry (72).
Halftime: 1-1.
Northampton 1, Exeter 1
Northampton: Mitch Pinnock (29).
Exeter: Sam Nombe (71).
Halftime: 1-0.
Rochdale 3, Bristol Rovers 4
Rochdale: Luke Charman (11, 17), Corey O'Keeffe (60).
Bristol Rovers: Sam Finley (54), Aaron Collins (66, 89), Elliot Anderson (90).
Halftime: 2-0.
Sutton United 1, Bradford 4
Sutton United: Alistair Smith (55).
Bradford: Charles Vernam (16, 77), Yann Songo'o (85), Andy Cook (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Swindon 2, Barrow 1
Swindon: Josh Davison (22), Louis Reed (85).
Barrow: Matthew Platt (83).
Halftime: 1-0.
Tranmere 2, Oldham 0
Tranmere: Josh Hawkes (27), Kane Hemmings (62).
Halftime: 1-0.
Scunthorpe 1, Hartlepool 1
Scunthorpe: Cameron Wilson (49).
Hartlepool: Nicky Featherstone (72).
Halftime: 0-0.
England National League
Aldershot 3, Notts County 1
Aldershot: No Name (8, 34, 88).
Notts County: No Name (24).
Halftime: 2-1.
Barnet 2, Grimsby Town 2
Barnet: No Name (37, 52).
Grimsby Town: No Name (82, 90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Bromley 4, Chesterfield 2
Bromley: No Name (12, 29, 36, 51).
Chesterfield: No Name (39, 43).
Halftime: 3-2.
Dover Athletic 0, Altrincham 1
Altrincham: No Name (38).
Halftime: 0-1.
Halifax Town 1, Yeovil 0
Halifax Town: No Name (83).
Halftime: 0-0.
Kings Lynn 3, Eastleigh 3
Kings Lynn: No Name (40, 89, 90).
Eastleigh: No Name (64, 76, 90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Torquay United 1, Maidenhead United 1
Torquay United: No Name (90).
Maidenhead United: No Name (55).
Halftime: 0-0.
Wealdstone 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Wealdstone: No Name (90).
Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (23, 47).
Halftime: 0-1.
Weymouth 2, Solihull Moors 4
Weymouth: No Name (79, 90).
Solihull Moors: No Name (7, 40, 69, 90).
Halftime: 0-2.
Wrexham 1, Southend 0
Wrexham: No Name (47).
Halftime: 0-0.
Stockport County 1, Boreham Wood 2
Stockport County: No Name (90).
Boreham Wood: No Name (24, 61).
Halftime: 0-1.
