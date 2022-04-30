Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Newcastle 0, Liverpool 1

Liverpool: Naby Keita (19).

Halftime: 0-1.

Aston Villa 2, Norwich 0

Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins (41), Danny Ings (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2

Southampton: Oriol Romeu (9).

Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze (60), Wilfried Zaha (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Watford 1, Burnley 2

Watford: James Tarkowski (8).

Burnley: Jack Cork (83), Josh Brownhill (86).

Halftime: 1-0.

Wolverhampton 0, Brighton 3

Brighton: Alexis MacAllister (42), Leandro Trossard (70), Yves Bissouma (86).

Halftime: 0-1.

Leeds 0, Man City 4

Man City: Rodri (13), Nathan Ake (54), Gabriel Jesus (78), Fernandinho (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

England Championship

Barnsley 1, Preston 3

Barnsley: Aiden Marsh (17).

Preston: Daniel Johnson (23, 54), Emil Riis (74).

Halftime: 1-1.

Nottingham Forest 5, Swansea 1

Nottingham Forest: Cyrus Christie (22), Sam Surridge (48, 53, 69), Alexander Mighten (84).

Swansea: Michael Obafemi (28).

Halftime: 1-1.

Reading 0, West Brom 1

West Brom: Karlan Grant (78).

Halftime: 0-0.

Millwall 3, Peterborough 0

Millwall: Benik Afobe (52), Josh Knight (73), George Saville (76).

Halftime: 0-0.

Middlesbrough 3, Stoke 1

Middlesbrough: Matt Crooks (21, 72), Lewis Baker (25).

Stoke: Nick Powell (90).

Halftime: 2-0.

Cardiff 1, Birmingham 1

Cardiff: Will Vaulks (82).

Birmingham: Jeremie Bela (22).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bristol City 5, Hull 0

Bristol City: Andreas Weimann (5, 82), Antoine Semenyo (33), Chris Martin (35, 54).

Halftime: 3-0.

Blackpool 0, Derby 2

Derby: Malcolm Ebiowei (73), Eiran Joe Cashin (82).

Halftime: 0-0.

Blackburn 0, Bournemouth 3

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke (21), Philip Billing (70, 79).

Halftime: 0-1.

Coventry 1, Huddersfield 2

Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres (90).

Huddersfield: Harry Toffolo (45), Faustino Anjorin (79).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League One

Shrewsbury 0, Wigan 3

Wigan: Josh Vela (43), Will Keane (50, 65).

Halftime: 0-1.

Sheffield Wednesday 4, Portsmouth 1

Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Gregory (17), Saido Berahino (36), Jordan Storey (40), George Byers (86).

Portsmouth: George Hirst (4).

Halftime: 3-1.

Plymouth 0, Milton Keynes Dons 5

Milton Keynes Dons: Scott Twine (17, 40, 60, 77), Harry Darling (43).

Halftime: 0-3.

Oxford United 1, Doncaster 1

Oxford United: Billy Bodin (23).

Doncaster: Josh Martin (67).

Halftime: 1-0.

Morecambe 0, Sunderland 1

Sunderland: Nathan Broadhead (10).

Halftime: 0-1.

Lincoln 2, Crewe 1

Lincoln: Tom Hopper (78), Hakeeb Adelakun (90).

Crewe: Chris Long (21).

Halftime: 0-1.

Ipswich 4, Charlton 0

Ipswich: Tyreeq Bakinson (7), Wes Burns (11, 50), James Norwood (88).

Halftime: 2-0.

Gillingham 0, Rotherham 2

Rotherham: Rarmani Edmonds-Green (34), Georgie Kelly (89).

Halftime: 0-1.

Cambridge United 2, Cheltenham 2

Cambridge United: Sam Smith (22, 50).

Cheltenham: Alfie May (23, 90).

Halftime: 1-1.

Burton Albion 1, Wycombe 2

Burton Albion: Gassan Ahadme (72).

Wycombe: Sam Vokes (43), Jordan Obita (85).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bolton 4, Fleetwood Town 2

Bolton: Dion Charles (37, 86), Declan John (53), Jon Bodvarsson (90).

Fleetwood Town: Barry Baggley (17), Joe Garner (79).

Halftime: 1-1.

AFC Wimbledon 3, Accrington Stanley 4

AFC Wimbledon: Ayoub Assal (56), Jack Rudoni (58, 66).

Accrington Stanley: Jay Rich-Baghuelou (18), Colby Bishop (35), Michael Nottingham (45), John O'Sullivan (63).

Halftime: 0-3.

England League Two

Carlisle 2, Stevenage 1

Carlisle: Joe Riley (52), Lewis Alessandra (63).

Stevenage: Luke Norris (88).

Halftime: 0-0.

Colchester 2, Walsall 2

Colchester: Freddie Sears (24, 56).

Walsall: Brendan Kiernan (39), George Miller (48).

Halftime: 1-1.

Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 2

Leyton Orient: Theo Archibald (8), Aaron Drinan (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Forest Green 1, Harrogate Town 3

Forest Green: Jamille Matt (45).

Harrogate Town: Jack Muldoon (40), Jack Diamond (46), Lloyd Kerry (72).

Halftime: 1-1.

Northampton 1, Exeter 1

Northampton: Mitch Pinnock (29).

Exeter: Sam Nombe (71).

Halftime: 1-0.

Rochdale 3, Bristol Rovers 4

Rochdale: Luke Charman (11, 17), Corey O'Keeffe (60).

Bristol Rovers: Sam Finley (54), Aaron Collins (66, 89), Elliot Anderson (90).

Halftime: 2-0.

Sutton United 1, Bradford 4

Sutton United: Alistair Smith (55).

Bradford: Charles Vernam (16, 77), Yann Songo'o (85), Andy Cook (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Swindon 2, Barrow 1

Swindon: Josh Davison (22), Louis Reed (85).

Barrow: Matthew Platt (83).

Halftime: 1-0.

Tranmere 2, Oldham 0

Tranmere: Josh Hawkes (27), Kane Hemmings (62).

Halftime: 1-0.

Scunthorpe 1, Hartlepool 1

Scunthorpe: Cameron Wilson (49).

Hartlepool: Nicky Featherstone (72).

Halftime: 0-0.

England National League

Aldershot 3, Notts County 1

Aldershot: No Name (8, 34, 88).

Notts County: No Name (24).

Halftime: 2-1.

Barnet 2, Grimsby Town 2

Barnet: No Name (37, 52).

Grimsby Town: No Name (82, 90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bromley 4, Chesterfield 2

Bromley: No Name (12, 29, 36, 51).

Chesterfield: No Name (39, 43).

Halftime: 3-2.

Dover Athletic 0, Altrincham 1

Altrincham: No Name (38).

Halftime: 0-1.

Halifax Town 1, Yeovil 0

Halifax Town: No Name (83).

Halftime: 0-0.

Kings Lynn 3, Eastleigh 3

Kings Lynn: No Name (40, 89, 90).

Eastleigh: No Name (64, 76, 90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Torquay United 1, Maidenhead United 1

Torquay United: No Name (90).

Maidenhead United: No Name (55).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wealdstone 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 2

Wealdstone: No Name (90).

Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (23, 47).

Halftime: 0-1.

Weymouth 2, Solihull Moors 4

Weymouth: No Name (79, 90).

Solihull Moors: No Name (7, 40, 69, 90).

Halftime: 0-2.

Wrexham 1, Southend 0

Wrexham: No Name (47).

Halftime: 0-0.

Stockport County 1, Boreham Wood 2

Stockport County: No Name (90).

Boreham Wood: No Name (24, 61).

Halftime: 0-1.

