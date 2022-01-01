Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Arsenal 1, Man City 2

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka (31).

Man City: Riyad Mahrez (57), Rodri (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Watford 0, Tottenham 1

Tottenham: Davinson Sanchez (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 3

Crystal Palace: Odsonne Edouard (83), Michael Olise (90).

West Ham: Michail Antonio (22), Manuel Lanzini (25, 45).

Halftime: 0-3.

England Championship

Blackpool 1, Hull 0

Blackpool: Gary Madine (31).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League One

Burton Albion 4, Crewe 1

Burton Albion: Harry Chapman (6), John Brayford (25), Kane Hemmings (34), Daniel Jebbison (90).

Crewe: Tom Lowery (19).

Halftime: 3-1.

Charlton 0, Wycombe 1

Wycombe: Sam Vokes (35).

Halftime: 0-1.

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Gillingham 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Oxford United 1, Cheltenham 1

Oxford United: Mark Sykes (82).

Cheltenham: Callum Wright (48).

Halftime: 0-0.

Rotherham 2, Bolton 1

Rotherham: Michael Smith (40, 74).

Bolton: Eoin Doyle (42).

Halftime: 1-1.

England League Two

Barrow 1, Bradford 2

Barrow: Josh Gordon (52).

Bradford: Lee Angol (8), Andy Cook (49).

Halftime: 0-1.

Crawley Town 3, Colchester 1

Crawley Town: Ashley Nadesan (15, 55), Joel Lynch (37).

Colchester: Freddie Sears (79).

Halftime: 2-0.

Forest Green 2, Stevenage 0

Forest Green: Josh March (57), Jamille Matt (64).

Halftime: 0-0.

Scunthorpe 0, Carlisle 1

Carlisle: Rod McDonald (40).

Halftime: 0-1.

Sutton United 2, Exeter 1

Sutton United: Omar Bugiel (8), Robert Milsom (89).

Exeter: Timothee Dieng (9).

Halftime: 1-1.

Swindon 5, Northampton 2

Swindon: Harry McKirdy (28, 51, 55, 66), Tyreece Simpson (60).

Northampton: Sam Hoskins (37), Jon Guthrie (50).

Halftime: 1-1.

Walsall 3, Newport County 3

Walsall: Conor Wilkinson (53, 90), Matt Dolan (65).

Newport County: Dom Telford (4, 66), Conor Wilkinson (56).

Halftime: 0-1.

Hartlepool 0, Oldham 0

Halftime: 0-0.

England National League

Chesterfield 1, Kings Lynn 0

Chesterfield: No Name (51).

Halftime: 0-0.

