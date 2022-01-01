Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Arsenal 1, Man City 2
Arsenal: Bukayo Saka (31).
Man City: Riyad Mahrez (57), Rodri (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Watford 0, Tottenham 1
Tottenham: Davinson Sanchez (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 3
Crystal Palace: Odsonne Edouard (83), Michael Olise (90).
West Ham: Michail Antonio (22), Manuel Lanzini (25, 45).
Halftime: 0-3.
England Championship
Blackpool 1, Hull 0
Blackpool: Gary Madine (31).
Halftime: 1-0.
England League One
Burton Albion 4, Crewe 1
Burton Albion: Harry Chapman (6), John Brayford (25), Kane Hemmings (34), Daniel Jebbison (90).
Crewe: Tom Lowery (19).
Halftime: 3-1.
Charlton 0, Wycombe 1
Wycombe: Sam Vokes (35).
Halftime: 0-1.
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Gillingham 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Oxford United 1, Cheltenham 1
Oxford United: Mark Sykes (82).
Cheltenham: Callum Wright (48).
Halftime: 0-0.
Rotherham 2, Bolton 1
Rotherham: Michael Smith (40, 74).
Bolton: Eoin Doyle (42).
Halftime: 1-1.
England League Two
Barrow 1, Bradford 2
Barrow: Josh Gordon (52).
Bradford: Lee Angol (8), Andy Cook (49).
Halftime: 0-1.
Crawley Town 3, Colchester 1
Crawley Town: Ashley Nadesan (15, 55), Joel Lynch (37).
Colchester: Freddie Sears (79).
Halftime: 2-0.
Forest Green 2, Stevenage 0
Forest Green: Josh March (57), Jamille Matt (64).
Halftime: 0-0.
Scunthorpe 0, Carlisle 1
Carlisle: Rod McDonald (40).
Halftime: 0-1.
Sutton United 2, Exeter 1
Sutton United: Omar Bugiel (8), Robert Milsom (89).
Exeter: Timothee Dieng (9).
Halftime: 1-1.
Swindon 5, Northampton 2
Swindon: Harry McKirdy (28, 51, 55, 66), Tyreece Simpson (60).
Northampton: Sam Hoskins (37), Jon Guthrie (50).
Halftime: 1-1.
Walsall 3, Newport County 3
Walsall: Conor Wilkinson (53, 90), Matt Dolan (65).
Newport County: Dom Telford (4, 66), Conor Wilkinson (56).
Halftime: 0-1.
Hartlepool 0, Oldham 0
Halftime: 0-0.
England National League
Chesterfield 1, Kings Lynn 0
Chesterfield: No Name (51).
Halftime: 0-0.