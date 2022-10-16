Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Aston Villa 0, Chelsea 2
Chelsea: Mason Mount (6, 65).
Halftime: 0-1.
Leeds 0, Arsenal 1
Arsenal: Bukayo Saka (35).
Halftime: 0-1.
Man United 0, Newcastle 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Southampton 1, West Ham 1
Southampton: Romain Perraud (20).
West Ham: Declan Rice (64).
Halftime: 1-0.
Liverpool 1, Man City 0
Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (76).
Halftime: 0-0.
England Championship
Hull 0, Birmingham 2
Birmingham: Troy Deeney (14), Juninho Bacuna (47).
Halftime: 0-1.
