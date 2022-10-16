Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Aston Villa 0, Chelsea 2

Chelsea: Mason Mount (6, 65).

Halftime: 0-1.

Leeds 0, Arsenal 1

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka (35).

Halftime: 0-1.

Man United 0, Newcastle 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Southampton 1, West Ham 1

Southampton: Romain Perraud (20).

West Ham: Declan Rice (64).

Halftime: 1-0.

Liverpool 1, Man City 0

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (76).

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship

Hull 0, Birmingham 2

Birmingham: Troy Deeney (14), Juninho Bacuna (47).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League One

England League Two

England National League

