Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Leicester 0, Man City 1
Man City: Kevin De Bruyne (49).
Halftime: 0-0.
Bournemouth 2, Tottenham 3
Bournemouth: Kieffer Moore (22, 49).
Tottenham: Ryan Sessegnon (57), Ben Davies (73), Rodrigo Bentancur (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Brentford 1, Wolverhampton 1
Brentford: Ben Mee (50).
Wolverhampton: Ruben Neves (52).
Halftime: 0-0.
Brighton 4, Chelsea 1
Brighton: Leandro Trossard (5), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (14), Trevoh Chalobah (42), Pascal Gross (90).
Chelsea: Kai Havertz (48).
Halftime: 3-0.
Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0
Crystal Palace: Odsonne Edouard (38).
Halftime: 1-0.
Newcastle 4, Aston Villa 0
Newcastle: Callum Wilson (45, 56), Joelinton (59), Miguel Almiron (67).
Halftime: 1-0.
England Championship
Bristol City 1, Swansea 1
Bristol City: Tommy Conway (24).
Swansea: Olivier Ntcham (76).
Halftime: 1-0.
West Brom 0, Sheffield United 2
Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye (11), Oliver McBurnie (23).
Halftime: 0-2.
Burnley 2, Reading 1
Burnley: Manuel Benson (66), Anass Zaroury (90).
Reading: Tom Ince (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
Cardiff 1, Rotherham 0
Cardiff: Jaden Philogene-Bidace (65).
Halftime: 0-0.
Coventry 1, Blackpool 2
Coventry: Kasey Palmer (40).
Blackpool: Gary Madine (53), Jerry Yates (80).
Halftime: 1-0.
Huddersfield 1, Millwall 0
Huddersfield: Yuta Nakayama (9).
Halftime: 1-0.
Hull 0, Blackburn 1
Blackburn: Sammie Szmodics (15).
Halftime: 0-1.
Luton Town 1, Sunderland 1
Luton Town: Carlton Morris (45).
Sunderland: Elliot Embleton (78).
Halftime: 1-0.
Norwich 3, Stoke 1
Norwich: Aaron Ramsey (38, 71), Gabriel (77).
Stoke: Nick Powell (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Preston 2, Middlesbrough 1
Preston: Emil Riis (35), Jordan Storey (90).
Middlesbrough: Chuba Akpom (8).
Halftime: 1-1.
Wigan 0, Watford 1
Watford: Joao Pedro (87).
Halftime: 0-0.
England League One
Barnsley 2, Forest Green 0
Barnsley: Devante Cole (15), Josh Martin (83).
Halftime: 1-0.
Bolton 1, Oxford United 3
Bolton: Dion Charles (73).
Oxford United: Djavan Anderson (25), Ciaron Brown (53), Steve Seddon (79).
Halftime: 0-1.
Charlton 4, Ipswich 4
Charlton: Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (63), Albie Morgan (76), Terell Thomas (90), George Dobson (90).
Ipswich: George Edmundson (45), Tyreece John-Jules (52), Freddie Ladapo (90), Sam Morsy (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Cheltenham 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Derby 4, Bristol Rovers 2
Derby: David McGoldrick (5, 24, 40), James Collins (12).
Bristol Rovers: Bobby Thomas (35), Antony Evans (45).
Halftime: 4-2.
Fleetwood Town 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Fleetwood Town: Carlos Mendes Gomes (50), Shaun Rooney (54), Josh Earl (59).
Halftime: 0-0.
Peterborough 1, Cambridge United 0
Peterborough: Lloyd Jones (18).
Halftime: 1-0.
Port Vale 1, Lincoln 0
Port Vale: Daniel Butterworth (68).
Halftime: 0-0.
Portsmouth 1, Shrewsbury 1
Portsmouth: Zak Swanson (29).
Shrewsbury: Elliott Bennett (26).
Halftime: 1-1.
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Burton Albion 2
Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan (22), Michael Smith (26), Mallik Wilks (53), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (75).
Burton Albion: Sam Winnall (76), Tom Hamer (82).
Halftime: 2-0.
Wycombe 1, Morecambe 1
Wycombe: Christian Forino (20).
Morecambe: Adam Major (81).
Halftime: 1-0.
England League Two
Northampton 1, Newport County 1
Northampton: Sam Hoskins (90).
Newport County: Omar Bogle (2).
Halftime: 0-1.
AFC Wimbledon 3, Harrogate Town 2
AFC Wimbledon: Paul Kalambayi (39), Courtney Senior (84), Josh Davison (88).
Harrogate Town: Matty Daly (48), Rory McArdle (65).
Halftime: 1-0.
Barrow 3, Crewe 0
Barrow: Billy Waters (8), Josh Gordon (43, 60).
Halftime: 2-0.
Bradford 1, Crawley Town 1
Bradford: Dion Pereira (55).
Crawley Town: James Tilley (61).
Halftime: 0-0.
Colchester 1, Stevenage 1
Colchester: Marley Marshall (6).
Stevenage: Danny Rose (17).
Halftime: 1-1.
Doncaster 1, Gillingham 0
Doncaster: Harrison Biggins (60).
Halftime: 0-0.
Hartlepool 2, Grimsby Town 1
Hartlepool: Alex Lacey (78), Niall Maher (82).
Grimsby Town: Gavan Holohan (6).
Halftime: 0-1.
Leyton Orient 1, Salford 0
Leyton Orient: Paul Smyth (14).
Halftime: 1-0.
Mansfield Town 2, Swindon 5
Mansfield Town: Kellan Gordon (1), Will Swan (30).
Swindon: Jonathan Williams (7, 35), Luke Jephcott (51), Ronan Darcy (68), Ben Gladwin (85).
Halftime: 2-2.
Stockport County 3, Sutton United 0
Stockport County: Kyle Wootton (19), Paddy Madden (57), Will Collar (72).
Halftime: 1-0.
Tranmere 0, Carlisle 2
Carlisle: Kristian Dennis (1, 54).
Halftime: 0-1.
Walsall 1, Rochdale 0
Walsall: Hayden White (35).
Halftime: 1-0.
England National League
Chesterfield 2, Boreham Wood 0
Chesterfield: No Name (32, 73).
Halftime: 1-0.
Dagenham and Redbridge 4, Wealdstone 1
Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (6, 21, 66, 90).
Wealdstone: No Name (90).
Halftime: 2-0.
Dorking Wanderers 0, Aldershot 3
Aldershot: No Name (36, 60, 90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Gateshead FC 1, Solihull Moors 1
Gateshead FC: No Name (9).
Solihull Moors: No Name (83).
Halftime: 1-0.
Maidenhead United 1, Bromley 0
Maidenhead United: No Name (85).
Halftime: 0-0.
Maidstone United FC 1, Yeovil 1
Maidstone United FC: No Name (90).
Yeovil: No Name (13).
Halftime: 0-1.
Notts County 4, Torquay United 0
Notts County: No Name (27, 34, 88, 90).
Halftime: 2-0.
Woking 1, Eastleigh 0
Woking: No Name (64).
Halftime: 0-0.
Wrexham 4, Altrincham 0
Wrexham: No Name (32, 34, 65, 79).
Halftime: 2-0.
York City FC 0, Southend 2
Southend: No Name (6, 61).
Halftime: 0-1.
