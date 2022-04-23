Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Arsenal 3, Man United 1

Arsenal: Nuno Tavares (3), Bukayo Saka (32), Granit Xhaka (70).

Man United: Cristiano Ronaldo (34).

Halftime: 2-1.

Leicester 0, Aston Villa 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Man City 5, Watford 1

Man City: Gabriel Jesus (4, 23, 49, 53), Rodri (34).

Watford: Hassane Kamara (28).

Halftime: 3-1.

Norwich 0, Newcastle 3

Newcastle: Joelinton (35, 41), Bruno Guimaraes (49).

Halftime: 0-2.

England Championship

Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1

Luton Town: Elijah Adebayo (2).

Blackpool: Gary Madine (55).

Halftime: 1-0.

Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 1

Swansea: Michael Obafemi (48).

Middlesbrough: Riley McGree (47).

Halftime: 0-0.

West Brom 0, Coventry 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Stoke 1, QPR 0

Stoke: Jacob Brown (45).

Halftime: 1-0.

Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0

Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye (47).

Halftime: 0-0.

Peterborough 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Nottingham Forest: Sam Surridge (45).

Halftime: 0-1.

Hull 3, Reading 0

Hull: Keane Lewis-Potter (40, 90), Alfie Jones (53).

Halftime: 1-0.

Derby 1, Bristol City 3

Derby: Craig Forsyth (61).

Bristol City: Andreas Weimann (10), Antoine Semenyo (38), Timm Klose (79).

Halftime: 0-2.

Bournemouth 1, Fulham 1

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke (90).

Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (56).

Halftime: 0-0.

Birmingham 2, Millwall 2

Birmingham: Juninho Bacuna (47), Lyle Taylor (79).

Millwall: Oliver Burke (68), Benik Afobe (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One

Sunderland 5, Cambridge United 1

Sunderland: Ross Stewart (13, 36), Elliot Embleton (29), Nathan Broadhead (53), Danny Batth (72).

Cambridge United: Paul Digby (30).

Halftime: 3-1.

Wycombe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Wycombe: Jordan Obita (62).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wigan 1, Plymouth 1

Wigan: Jack Whatmough (74).

Plymouth: Luke Jephcott (63).

Halftime: 0-0.

Rotherham 2, Oxford United 1

Rotherham: Rarmani Edmonds-Green (45), Daniel Barlaser (66).

Oxford United: Daniel Barlaser (10).

Halftime: 1-1.

Portsmouth 3, Gillingham 1

Portsmouth: Ronan Curtis (4, 45), Clark Robertson (54).

Gillingham: Ryan Jackson (30).

Halftime: 2-1.

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Morecambe 0

Milton Keynes Dons: Harry Darling (20), Daniel Harvie (79).

Halftime: 1-0.

Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 0

Doncaster: Joe Dodoo (36), Josh Martin (75).

Halftime: 1-0.

Crewe 1, Ipswich 1

Crewe: Tom Lowery (86).

Ipswich: Conor Chaplin (45).

Halftime: 0-1.

Cheltenham 1, Bolton 2

Cheltenham: Aaron Ramsey (89).

Bolton: Kieran Sadlier (57), Amadou Bakayoko (76).

Halftime: 0-0.

Charlton 2, Shrewsbury 0

Charlton: Jayden Stockley (64), Chuks Aneke (86).

Halftime: 0-0.

Accrington Stanley 2, Lincoln 1

Accrington Stanley: Adam Jackson (34), Colby Bishop (59).

Lincoln: Lewis Fiorini (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Fleetwood Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Fleetwood Town: Joe Garner (88).

AFC Wimbledon: Luke McCormick (22).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League Two

Barrow 1, Sutton United 0

Barrow: John Rooney (68).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bradford 2, Scunthorpe 1

Bradford: Jamie Walker (1), Charles Vernam (5).

Scunthorpe: Alex Bass (33).

Halftime: 2-1.

Bristol Rovers 0, Forest Green 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Exeter 2, Rochdale 0

Exeter: Timothee Dieng (34), Matt Jay (60).

Halftime: 1-0.

Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle 0

Harrogate Town: Jack Diamond (18, 90), Rory McArdle (27).

Halftime: 2-0.

Leyton Orient 2, Northampton 4

Leyton Orient: Theo Archibald (45), Jordan Brian Brown (50).

Northampton: Mitch Pinnock (19), Jon Guthrie (32), Josh Eppiah (38, 45).

Halftime: 1-4.

Mansfield Town 2, Crawley Town 0

Mansfield Town: Jamie Murphy (26), Lucas Akins (72).

Halftime: 1-0.

Stevenage 2, Tranmere 0

Stevenage: Luke Norris (23, 67).

Halftime: 1-0.

Walsall 2, Port Vale 0

Walsall: Sam Perry (67), Emmanuel Osadebe (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Hartlepool 0, Swindon 3

Swindon: Harry McKirdy (40, 55), Mathieu Baudry (85).

Halftime: 0-1.

England National League

Altrincham 4, Wealdstone 2

Altrincham: No Name (8, 46, 52, 56).

Wealdstone: No Name (71, 77).

Halftime: 1-0.

Boreham Wood 2, Bromley 0

Boreham Wood: No Name (5, 72).

Halftime: 1-0.

Chesterfield 3, Dover Athletic 2

Chesterfield: No Name (24, 82, 85).

Dover Athletic: No Name (15, 81).

Halftime: 1-1.

Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Kings Lynn 1

Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (90).

Kings Lynn: No Name (13).

Halftime: 0-1.

Eastleigh 2, Barnet 3

Eastleigh: No Name (15, 55).

Barnet: No Name (48, 50, 90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Grimsby Town 2, Torquay United 1

Grimsby Town: No Name (39, 90).

Torquay United: No Name (28).

Halftime: 1-1.

Notts County 3, Weymouth 1

Notts County: No Name (8, 13, 48).

Weymouth: No Name (54).

Halftime: 2-0.

Solihull Moors 2, Aldershot 1

Solihull Moors: No Name (37, 51).

Aldershot: No Name (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Southend 1, Halifax Town 0

Southend: No Name (12).

Halftime: 1-0.

Yeovil 2, Stockport County 1

Yeovil: No Name (39, 55).

Stockport County: No Name (70).

Halftime: 1-0.

