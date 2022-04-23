Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Arsenal 3, Man United 1
Arsenal: Nuno Tavares (3), Bukayo Saka (32), Granit Xhaka (70).
Man United: Cristiano Ronaldo (34).
Halftime: 2-1.
Leicester 0, Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Man City 5, Watford 1
Man City: Gabriel Jesus (4, 23, 49, 53), Rodri (34).
Watford: Hassane Kamara (28).
Halftime: 3-1.
Norwich 0, Newcastle 3
Newcastle: Joelinton (35, 41), Bruno Guimaraes (49).
Halftime: 0-2.
England Championship
Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1
Luton Town: Elijah Adebayo (2).
Blackpool: Gary Madine (55).
Halftime: 1-0.
Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 1
Swansea: Michael Obafemi (48).
Middlesbrough: Riley McGree (47).
Halftime: 0-0.
West Brom 0, Coventry 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Stoke 1, QPR 0
Stoke: Jacob Brown (45).
Halftime: 1-0.
Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0
Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye (47).
Halftime: 0-0.
Peterborough 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Nottingham Forest: Sam Surridge (45).
Halftime: 0-1.
Hull 3, Reading 0
Hull: Keane Lewis-Potter (40, 90), Alfie Jones (53).
Halftime: 1-0.
Derby 1, Bristol City 3
Derby: Craig Forsyth (61).
Bristol City: Andreas Weimann (10), Antoine Semenyo (38), Timm Klose (79).
Halftime: 0-2.
Bournemouth 1, Fulham 1
Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke (90).
Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
Birmingham 2, Millwall 2
Birmingham: Juninho Bacuna (47), Lyle Taylor (79).
Millwall: Oliver Burke (68), Benik Afobe (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
England League One
Sunderland 5, Cambridge United 1
Sunderland: Ross Stewart (13, 36), Elliot Embleton (29), Nathan Broadhead (53), Danny Batth (72).
Cambridge United: Paul Digby (30).
Halftime: 3-1.
Wycombe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Wycombe: Jordan Obita (62).
Halftime: 0-0.
Wigan 1, Plymouth 1
Wigan: Jack Whatmough (74).
Plymouth: Luke Jephcott (63).
Halftime: 0-0.
Rotherham 2, Oxford United 1
Rotherham: Rarmani Edmonds-Green (45), Daniel Barlaser (66).
Oxford United: Daniel Barlaser (10).
Halftime: 1-1.
Portsmouth 3, Gillingham 1
Portsmouth: Ronan Curtis (4, 45), Clark Robertson (54).
Gillingham: Ryan Jackson (30).
Halftime: 2-1.
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Morecambe 0
Milton Keynes Dons: Harry Darling (20), Daniel Harvie (79).
Halftime: 1-0.
Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 0
Doncaster: Joe Dodoo (36), Josh Martin (75).
Halftime: 1-0.
Crewe 1, Ipswich 1
Crewe: Tom Lowery (86).
Ipswich: Conor Chaplin (45).
Halftime: 0-1.
Cheltenham 1, Bolton 2
Cheltenham: Aaron Ramsey (89).
Bolton: Kieran Sadlier (57), Amadou Bakayoko (76).
Halftime: 0-0.
Charlton 2, Shrewsbury 0
Charlton: Jayden Stockley (64), Chuks Aneke (86).
Halftime: 0-0.
Accrington Stanley 2, Lincoln 1
Accrington Stanley: Adam Jackson (34), Colby Bishop (59).
Lincoln: Lewis Fiorini (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Fleetwood Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Fleetwood Town: Joe Garner (88).
AFC Wimbledon: Luke McCormick (22).
Halftime: 0-1.
England League Two
Barrow 1, Sutton United 0
Barrow: John Rooney (68).
Halftime: 0-0.
Bradford 2, Scunthorpe 1
Bradford: Jamie Walker (1), Charles Vernam (5).
Scunthorpe: Alex Bass (33).
Halftime: 2-1.
Bristol Rovers 0, Forest Green 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Exeter 2, Rochdale 0
Exeter: Timothee Dieng (34), Matt Jay (60).
Halftime: 1-0.
Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle 0
Harrogate Town: Jack Diamond (18, 90), Rory McArdle (27).
Halftime: 2-0.
Leyton Orient 2, Northampton 4
Leyton Orient: Theo Archibald (45), Jordan Brian Brown (50).
Northampton: Mitch Pinnock (19), Jon Guthrie (32), Josh Eppiah (38, 45).
Halftime: 1-4.
Mansfield Town 2, Crawley Town 0
Mansfield Town: Jamie Murphy (26), Lucas Akins (72).
Halftime: 1-0.
Stevenage 2, Tranmere 0
Stevenage: Luke Norris (23, 67).
Halftime: 1-0.
Walsall 2, Port Vale 0
Walsall: Sam Perry (67), Emmanuel Osadebe (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Hartlepool 0, Swindon 3
Swindon: Harry McKirdy (40, 55), Mathieu Baudry (85).
Halftime: 0-1.
England National League
Altrincham 4, Wealdstone 2
Altrincham: No Name (8, 46, 52, 56).
Wealdstone: No Name (71, 77).
Halftime: 1-0.
Boreham Wood 2, Bromley 0
Boreham Wood: No Name (5, 72).
Halftime: 1-0.
Chesterfield 3, Dover Athletic 2
Chesterfield: No Name (24, 82, 85).
Dover Athletic: No Name (15, 81).
Halftime: 1-1.
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Kings Lynn 1
Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (90).
Kings Lynn: No Name (13).
Halftime: 0-1.
Eastleigh 2, Barnet 3
Eastleigh: No Name (15, 55).
Barnet: No Name (48, 50, 90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Grimsby Town 2, Torquay United 1
Grimsby Town: No Name (39, 90).
Torquay United: No Name (28).
Halftime: 1-1.
Notts County 3, Weymouth 1
Notts County: No Name (8, 13, 48).
Weymouth: No Name (54).
Halftime: 2-0.
Solihull Moors 2, Aldershot 1
Solihull Moors: No Name (37, 51).
Aldershot: No Name (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Southend 1, Halifax Town 0
Southend: No Name (12).
Halftime: 1-0.
Yeovil 2, Stockport County 1
Yeovil: No Name (39, 55).
Stockport County: No Name (70).
Halftime: 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.