Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Brighton 2, Southampton 2
Brighton: Danny Welbeck (2), Mohammed Salisu (44).
Southampton: James Ward Prowse (45, 54).
Halftime: 2-1.
Burnley 1, Wolverhampton 0
Burnley: Matej Vydra (62).
Halftime: 0-0.
Chelsea 1, West Ham 0
Chelsea: Christian Pulisic (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Liverpool 2, Everton 0
Liverpool: Andy Robertson (62), Divock Origi (85).
Halftime: 0-0.
