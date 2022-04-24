Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Brighton 2, Southampton 2

Brighton: Danny Welbeck (2), Mohammed Salisu (44).

Southampton: James Ward Prowse (45, 54).

Halftime: 2-1.

Burnley 1, Wolverhampton 0

Burnley: Matej Vydra (62).

Halftime: 0-0.

Chelsea 1, West Ham 0

Chelsea: Christian Pulisic (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Liverpool 2, Everton 0

Liverpool: Andy Robertson (62), Divock Origi (85).

Halftime: 0-0.

