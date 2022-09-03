Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Everton 0, Liverpool 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Brentford 5, Leeds 2

Brentford: Ivan Toney (30, 43, 58), Bryan Mbeumo (80), Yoane Wissa (90).

Leeds: Luis Sinisterra (45), Marc Roca (79).

Halftime: 2-1.

Chelsea 2, West Ham 1

Chelsea: Ben Chilwell (76), Kai Havertz (88).

West Ham: Michail Antonio (62).

Halftime: 0-0.

Newcastle 0, Crystal Palace 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Nottingham Forest 2, Bournemouth 3

Nottingham Forest: Cheikhou Kouyate (33), Brennan Johnson (45).

Bournemouth: Philip Billing (51), Dominic Solanke (63), Jaidon Anthony (87).

Halftime: 2-0.

Tottenham 2, Fulham 1

Tottenham: Pierre Hojbjerg (40), Harry Kane (75).

Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (83).

Halftime: 1-0.

Wolverhampton 1, Southampton 0

Wolverhampton: Daniel Podence (45).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship

Blackburn 2, Bristol City 3

Blackburn: Tyrhys Dolan (71), Ben Brereton (90).

Bristol City: Tommy Conway (42), Nahki Wells (55, 73).

Halftime: 0-1.

Luton Town 1, Wigan 2

Luton Town: Carlton Morris (39).

Wigan: Tom Lockyer (80), Thelo Aasgaard (88).

Halftime: 1-0.

Millwall 2, Cardiff 0

Millwall: Charlie Cresswell (63), Benik Afobe (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Norwich 3, Coventry 0

Norwich: Teemu Pukki (14), Josh Sargent (45), Kieran Dowell (81).

Halftime: 2-0.

Preston 0, Birmingham 1

Birmingham: Maxime Colin (16).

Halftime: 0-1.

Rotherham 1, Watford 1

Rotherham: Richard Wood (2).

Watford: Vakoun Issouf Bayo (33).

Halftime: 1-1.

Swansea 1, QPR 0

Swansea: Joel Piroe (21).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League One

Accrington Stanley 0, Ipswich 2

Ipswich: Conor Chaplin (79), Wes Burns (87).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bolton 3, Charlton 1

Bolton: Conor Bradley (9), Kieran Lee (41), George Johnston (76).

Charlton: Scott Fraser (4).

Halftime: 2-1.

Bristol Rovers 2, Morecambe 2

Bristol Rovers: Ryan Loft (29), Bobby Thomas (80).

Morecambe: Jensen Weir (12), Kieran Phillips (53).

Halftime: 1-1.

Cambridge United 2, Lincoln 0

Cambridge United: Joe Ironside (24, 27).

Halftime: 2-0.

Derby 2, Plymouth 3

Derby: James Collins (26), Nathaniel Mendez Laing (38).

Plymouth: Morgan Whittaker (56), Sam Cosgrove (77, 90).

Halftime: 2-0.

Exeter 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Exeter: Cheick Diabate (66).

Halftime: 0-0.

Fleetwood Town 1, Wycombe 1

Fleetwood Town: Admiral Muskwe (67).

Wycombe: Anis Mehmeti (39).

Halftime: 0-1.

Forest Green 0, Shrewsbury 2

Shrewsbury: Rekeil Pyke (10), Jordan Shipley (48).

Halftime: 0-1.

Oxford United 2, Burton Albion 1

Oxford United: Cameron Brannagan (48), Kyle Joseph (71).

Burton Albion: Victor Adeboyejo (77).

Halftime: 0-0.

Port Vale 2, Cheltenham 2

Port Vale: Ademipo Odubeko (37), Taylor Perry (40).

Cheltenham: Daniel N`Lundulu (24), Charlie Brown (90).

Halftime: 2-1.

Portsmouth 2, Peterborough 1

Portsmouth: Dane Scarlett (38, 70).

Peterborough: Jack Marriott (5).

Halftime: 1-1.

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Barnsley 2

Barnsley: Devante Cole (34), James Norwood (74).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League Two

Bradford 2, Walsall 1

Bradford: Andy Cook (41), Jake Young (45).

Walsall: Donervon Daniels (57).

Halftime: 2-0.

Carlisle 3, Rochdale 3

Carlisle: Jon Mellish (36), Kristian Dennis (58), Paul Huntington (78).

Rochdale: Scott Quigley (22, 53), Devante Rodney (51).

Halftime: 1-1.

Colchester 1, Hartlepool 1

Colchester: Beryly Lubala (90).

Hartlepool: Wes McDonald (29).

Halftime: 0-1.

Crewe 1, Stevenage 2

Crewe: Rod McDonald (27).

Stevenage: Jamie Reid (48, 67).

Halftime: 1-0.

Doncaster 1, Mansfield Town 3

Doncaster: Lee Tomlin (45).

Mansfield Town: Ollie Clarke (15), George Maris (56), Lucas Akins (71).

Halftime: 1-1.

Gillingham 0, Swindon 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Leyton Orient 2, Tranmere 0

Leyton Orient: Josh Dacres-Cogley (36), Paul Smyth (85).

Halftime: 1-0.

Newport County 0, Grimsby Town 2

Grimsby Town: Bryn Morris (63), Harry Clifton (83).

Halftime: 0-0.

Northampton 3, Barrow 1

Northampton: Sam Hoskins (5), Kieron Bowie (46), Tyler Magloire (50).

Barrow: Josh Gordon (13).

Halftime: 1-1.

Salford 2, Crawley Town 2

Salford: Callum Hendry (3), Ryan Watson (56).

Crawley Town: Tom Nichols (29), Ludwig Francillette (66).

Halftime: 1-1.

Stockport County 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Stockport County: Fraser Horsfall (11).

Halftime: 1-0.

Sutton United 2, Harrogate Town 1

Sutton United: Harry Beautyman (21), Kylian Kouassi (70).

Harrogate Town: Luke Armstrong (45).

Halftime: 1-1.

England National League

Aldershot 3, Barnet 1

Aldershot: No Name (25, 90, 90).

Barnet: No Name (34).

Halftime: 1-1.

Bromley 2, Eastleigh 1

Bromley: No Name (42, 59).

Eastleigh: No Name (2).

Halftime: 1-1.

Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Notts County 5

Notts County: No Name (19, 40, 45, 74, 76).

Halftime: 0-3.

Dorking Wanderers 0, Wrexham 5

Wrexham: No Name (20, 24, 35, 49, 77).

Halftime: 0-3.

Gateshead FC 4, Maidstone United FC 1

Gateshead FC: No Name (10, 29, 73, 76).

Maidstone United FC: No Name (87).

Halftime: 2-0.

Maidenhead United 1, Halifax Town 1

Maidenhead United: No Name (45).

Halifax Town: No Name (61).

Halftime: 1-0.

Oldham 0, Chesterfield 2

Chesterfield: No Name (1, 8).

Halftime: 0-2.

Scunthorpe 0, Boreham Wood 2

Boreham Wood: No Name (58, 61).

Halftime: 0-0.

Solihull Moors 5, Altrincham 1

Solihull Moors: No Name (20, 42, 48, 73, 90).

Altrincham: No Name (36).

Halftime: 2-1.

Southend 1, Torquay United 2

Southend: No Name (86).

Torquay United: No Name (4, 61).

Halftime: 0-1.

Yeovil 0, York City FC 1

York City FC: No Name (79).

Halftime: 0-0.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you