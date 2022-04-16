Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Tottenham 0, Brighton 1
Brighton: Leandro Trossard (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Man United 3, Norwich 2
Man United: Cristiano Ronaldo (7, 32, 76).
Norwich: Kieran Dowell (45), Teemu Pukki (52).
Halftime: 2-1.
Southampton 1, Arsenal 0
Southampton: Jan Bednarek (44).
Halftime: 1-0.
Watford 1, Brentford 2
Watford: Emmanuel Dennis (55).
Brentford: Christian Norgaard (15), Pontus Jansson (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
England Championship
England League One
Rotherham 1, Ipswich 0
Rotherham: Michael Smith (78).
Halftime: 0-0.
