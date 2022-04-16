Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Tottenham 0, Brighton 1

Brighton: Leandro Trossard (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Man United 3, Norwich 2

Man United: Cristiano Ronaldo (7, 32, 76).

Norwich: Kieran Dowell (45), Teemu Pukki (52).

Halftime: 2-1.

Southampton 1, Arsenal 0

Southampton: Jan Bednarek (44).

Halftime: 1-0.

Watford 1, Brentford 2

Watford: Emmanuel Dennis (55).

Brentford: Christian Norgaard (15), Pontus Jansson (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

England Championship

England League One

Rotherham 1, Ipswich 0

Rotherham: Michael Smith (78).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League Two

England National League

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you