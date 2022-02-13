Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Burnley 0, Liverpool 1

Liverpool: Fabinho (40).

Halftime: 0-1.

Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 0

Newcastle: Kieran Trippier (35).

Halftime: 1-0.

Tottenham 0, Wolverhampton 2

Wolverhampton: Raul Jimenez (6), Leander Dendoncker (18).

Halftime: 0-2.

Leicester 2, West Ham 2

Leicester: Youri Tielemans (45), Ricardo Pereira (57).

West Ham: Jarrod Bowen (10), Craig Dawson (90).

Halftime: 1-1.

England Championship

Swansea 3, Bristol City 1

Swansea: Michael Obafemi (53), Cyrus Christie (79), Joel Piroe (90).

Bristol City: Andreas Weimann (42).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League One

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Rotherham 2

Rotherham: Freddie Ladapo (59), Michael Smith (84).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League Two

England National League

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you