Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Burnley 0, Liverpool 1
Liverpool: Fabinho (40).
Halftime: 0-1.
Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 0
Newcastle: Kieran Trippier (35).
Halftime: 1-0.
Tottenham 0, Wolverhampton 2
Wolverhampton: Raul Jimenez (6), Leander Dendoncker (18).
Halftime: 0-2.
Leicester 2, West Ham 2
Leicester: Youri Tielemans (45), Ricardo Pereira (57).
West Ham: Jarrod Bowen (10), Craig Dawson (90).
Halftime: 1-1.
England Championship
Swansea 3, Bristol City 1
Swansea: Michael Obafemi (53), Cyrus Christie (79), Joel Piroe (90).
Bristol City: Andreas Weimann (42).
Halftime: 0-1.
England League One
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Rotherham 2
Rotherham: Freddie Ladapo (59), Michael Smith (84).
Halftime: 0-0.