Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Arsenal 5, Wolverhampton 0

Arsenal: Granit Xhaka (11, 14), Bukayo Saka (27), Gabriel Jesus (58), Jakub Kiwior (78).

Halftime: 3-0.

Aston Villa 2, Brighton 1

Aston Villa: Douglas Luiz (8), Ollie Watkins (26).

Brighton: Deniz Undav (38).

Halftime: 2-1.

Brentford 1, Man City 0

Brentford: Ethan Pinnock (85).

Halftime: 0-0.

Chelsea 1, Newcastle 1

Chelsea: Kieran Trippier (27).

Newcastle: Anthony Gordon (9).

Halftime: 1-1.

Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Crystal Palace: Will Hughes (66).

Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi (31).

Halftime: 0-1.

Everton 1, Bournemouth 0

Everton: Abdoulaye Doucoure (57).

Halftime: 0-0.

Leeds 1, Tottenham 4

Leeds: Jack Harrison (67).

Tottenham: Harry Kane (2, 69), Pedro Porro (47), Lucas Moura (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Leicester 2, West Ham 1

Leicester: Harvey Barnes (34), Wout Faes (62).

West Ham: Pablo Fornals (79).

Halftime: 1-0.

Man United 2, Fulham 1

Man United: Jadon Sancho (39), Bruno Fernandes (55).

Fulham: Kenny Tete (19).

Halftime: 1-1.

Southampton 4, Liverpool 4

Southampton: James Ward Prowse (19), Kamaldeen Sulemana (28, 47), Adam Armstrong (64).

Liverpool: Diogo Jota (10, 73), Roberto Firmino (14), Cody Gakpo (72).

Halftime: 2-2.

England Championship

England League One

England League Two

Carlisle 1, Stockport County 1

Carlisle: Omari Patrick (84).

Stockport County: Jon Mellish (34).

Halftime: 0-1.

England National League

