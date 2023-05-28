Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Arsenal 5, Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal: Granit Xhaka (11, 14), Bukayo Saka (27), Gabriel Jesus (58), Jakub Kiwior (78).
Halftime: 3-0.
Aston Villa 2, Brighton 1
Aston Villa: Douglas Luiz (8), Ollie Watkins (26).
Brighton: Deniz Undav (38).
Halftime: 2-1.
Brentford 1, Man City 0
Brentford: Ethan Pinnock (85).
Halftime: 0-0.
Chelsea 1, Newcastle 1
Chelsea: Kieran Trippier (27).
Newcastle: Anthony Gordon (9).
Halftime: 1-1.
Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Crystal Palace: Will Hughes (66).
Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi (31).
Halftime: 0-1.
Everton 1, Bournemouth 0
Everton: Abdoulaye Doucoure (57).
Halftime: 0-0.
Leeds 1, Tottenham 4
Leeds: Jack Harrison (67).
Tottenham: Harry Kane (2, 69), Pedro Porro (47), Lucas Moura (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Leicester 2, West Ham 1
Leicester: Harvey Barnes (34), Wout Faes (62).
West Ham: Pablo Fornals (79).
Halftime: 1-0.
Man United 2, Fulham 1
Man United: Jadon Sancho (39), Bruno Fernandes (55).
Fulham: Kenny Tete (19).
Halftime: 1-1.
Southampton 4, Liverpool 4
Southampton: James Ward Prowse (19), Kamaldeen Sulemana (28, 47), Adam Armstrong (64).
Liverpool: Diogo Jota (10, 73), Roberto Firmino (14), Cody Gakpo (72).
Halftime: 2-2.
Carlisle 1, Stockport County 1
Carlisle: Omari Patrick (84).
Stockport County: Jon Mellish (34).
Halftime: 0-1.
