Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Everton 1, Leicester 1
Everton: Richarlison (90).
Leicester: Harvey Barnes (5).
Halftime: 0-1.
Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4
Chelsea: Timo Werner (17), Cesar Azpilicueta (32).
Arsenal: Edward Nketiah (13, 57), Emile Smith-Rowe (27), Bukayo Saka (90).
Halftime: 2-2.
Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 0
Newcastle: Miguel Almiron (32).
Halftime: 1-0.
Man City 3, Brighton 0
Man City: Riyad Mahrez (53), Phil Foden (65), Bernardo Silva (82).
Halftime: 0-0.
