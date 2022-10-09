Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Crystal Palace 2, Leeds 1
Crystal Palace: Odsonne Edouard (24), Eberechi Eze (76).
Leeds: Pascal Struijk (10).
Halftime: 1-1.
West Ham 3, Fulham 1
West Ham: Jarrod Bowen (29), Gianluca Scamacca (62), Michail Antonio (90).
Fulham: Andreas Pereira (5).
Halftime: 1-1.
Arsenal 3, Liverpool 2
Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli (1), Bukayo Saka (45, 76).
Liverpool: Darwin Nunez (34), Roberto Firmino (53).
Halftime: 2-1.
England Championship
Huddersfield 2, Hull 0
Huddersfield: Lewie Coyle (29), Michal Helik (51).
Halftime: 1-0.
