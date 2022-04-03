Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
West Ham 2, Everton 1
West Ham: Aaron Cresswell (32), Jarrod Bowen (58).
Everton: Mason Holgate (53).
Halftime: 1-0.
Tottenham 5, Newcastle 1
Tottenham: Ben Davies (43), Matt Doherty (48), Heung Min Son (54), Emerson (63), Steven Bergwijn (83).
Newcastle: Fabian Schar (39).
Halftime: 1-1.
England Championship
Birmingham 1, West Brom 0
Birmingham: Lyle Taylor (67).
Halftime: 0-0.
