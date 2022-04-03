Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

West Ham 2, Everton 1

West Ham: Aaron Cresswell (32), Jarrod Bowen (58).

Everton: Mason Holgate (53).

Halftime: 1-0.

Tottenham 5, Newcastle 1

Tottenham: Ben Davies (43), Matt Doherty (48), Heung Min Son (54), Emerson (63), Steven Bergwijn (83).

Newcastle: Fabian Schar (39).

Halftime: 1-1.

England Championship

Birmingham 1, West Brom 0

Birmingham: Lyle Taylor (67).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One

England League Two

England National League

