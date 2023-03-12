Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Fulham 0, Arsenal 3
Arsenal: Gabriel Magalhaes (21), Gabriel Martinelli (26), Martin Odegaard (45).
Halftime: 0-3.
West Ham 1, Aston Villa 1
West Ham: Said Benrahma (26).
Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins (17).
Halftime: 1-1.
Man United 0, Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Newcastle 2, Wolverhampton 1
Newcastle: Alexander Isak (26), Miguel Almiron (79).
Wolverhampton: Hwang Hee-chan (70).
Halftime: 1-0.
England Championship
Norwich 0, Sunderland 1
Sunderland: Abdoullah Ba (15).
Halftime: 0-1.
