Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Fulham 0, Arsenal 3

Arsenal: Gabriel Magalhaes (21), Gabriel Martinelli (26), Martin Odegaard (45).

Halftime: 0-3.

West Ham 1, Aston Villa 1

West Ham: Said Benrahma (26).

Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins (17).

Halftime: 1-1.

Man United 0, Southampton 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Newcastle 2, Wolverhampton 1

Newcastle: Alexander Isak (26), Miguel Almiron (79).

Wolverhampton: Hwang Hee-chan (70).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship

Norwich 0, Sunderland 1

Sunderland: Abdoullah Ba (15).

Halftime: 0-1.

