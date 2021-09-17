Friday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Newcastle 1, Leeds 1
Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin (44).
Leeds: Raphinha (13).
Halftime: 1-1.
Friday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin (44).
Leeds: Raphinha (13).
Halftime: 1-1.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.