Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Leeds 0, Chelsea 3
Chelsea: Mason Mount (4), Christian Pulisic (55), Romelu Lukaku (83).
Halftime: 0-1.
Watford 0, Everton 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Leicester 3, Norwich 0
Leicester: Jamie Vardy (54, 62), James Maddison (70).
Halftime: 0-0.
Wolverhampton 1, Man City 5
Wolverhampton: Leander Dendoncker (11).
Man City: Kevin De Bruyne (7, 16, 24, 60), Raheem Sterling (84).
Halftime: 1-3.
England Championship
England League One
England League Two
England National League
Stockport County 1, Torquay United 0
Stockport County: No Name (64).
Halftime: 0-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.