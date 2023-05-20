Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Tottenham 1, Brentford 3

Tottenham: Harry Kane (8).

Brentford: Bryan Mbeumo (50, 62), Yoane Wissa (88).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bournemouth 0, Man United 1

Man United: Casemiro (9).

Halftime: 0-1.

Fulham 2, Crystal Palace 2

Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (45, 61).

Crystal Palace: Odsonne Edouard (34), Joel Ward (83).

Halftime: 1-1.

Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 1

Liverpool: Roberto Firmino (89).

Aston Villa: Jacob Ramsey (27).

Halftime: 0-1.

Wolverhampton 1, Everton 1

Wolverhampton: Hwang Hee-chan (34).

Everton: Yerry Mina (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship

England League One

England League Two

Stockport County 2, Salford 1

Stockport County: Isaac Olaofe (68), Jack Stretton (115).

Salford: Stevie Mallan (112).

Halftime: 0-0.

England National League

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you