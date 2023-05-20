Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Tottenham 1, Brentford 3
Tottenham: Harry Kane (8).
Brentford: Bryan Mbeumo (50, 62), Yoane Wissa (88).
Halftime: 1-0.
Bournemouth 0, Man United 1
Man United: Casemiro (9).
Halftime: 0-1.
Fulham 2, Crystal Palace 2
Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (45, 61).
Crystal Palace: Odsonne Edouard (34), Joel Ward (83).
Halftime: 1-1.
Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 1
Liverpool: Roberto Firmino (89).
Aston Villa: Jacob Ramsey (27).
Halftime: 0-1.
Wolverhampton 1, Everton 1
Wolverhampton: Hwang Hee-chan (34).
Everton: Yerry Mina (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
England Championship
England League One
England League Two
Stockport County 2, Salford 1
Stockport County: Isaac Olaofe (68), Jack Stretton (115).
Salford: Stevie Mallan (112).
Halftime: 0-0.
