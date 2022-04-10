Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Brentford 2, West Ham 0

Brentford: Bryan Mbeumo (48), Ivan Toney (64).

Halftime: 0-0.

Leicester 2, Crystal Palace 1

Leicester: Ademola Lookman (39), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (45).

Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha (66).

Halftime: 2-0.

Norwich 2, Burnley 0

Norwich: Pierre Lees-Melou (9), Teemu Pukki (86).

Halftime: 1-0.

Man City 2, Liverpool 2

Man City: Kevin De Bruyne (5), Gabriel Jesus (36).

Liverpool: Diogo Jota (13), Sadio Mane (46).

Halftime: 2-1.

England Championship

Fulham 1, Coventry 3

Fulham: Bobby Reid (82).

Coventry: Michael Rose (20), Viktor Gyokeres (24), Callum O`Hare (90).

Halftime: 0-2.

England League One

England League Two

England National League

