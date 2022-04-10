Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Brentford 2, West Ham 0
Brentford: Bryan Mbeumo (48), Ivan Toney (64).
Halftime: 0-0.
Leicester 2, Crystal Palace 1
Leicester: Ademola Lookman (39), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (45).
Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha (66).
Halftime: 2-0.
Norwich 2, Burnley 0
Norwich: Pierre Lees-Melou (9), Teemu Pukki (86).
Halftime: 1-0.
Man City 2, Liverpool 2
Man City: Kevin De Bruyne (5), Gabriel Jesus (36).
Liverpool: Diogo Jota (13), Sadio Mane (46).
Halftime: 2-1.
England Championship
Fulham 1, Coventry 3
Fulham: Bobby Reid (82).
Coventry: Michael Rose (20), Viktor Gyokeres (24), Callum O`Hare (90).
Halftime: 0-2.
