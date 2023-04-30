Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Bournemouth 4, Leeds 1
Bournemouth: Jefferson Lerma (20, 24), Dominic Solanke (63), Antoine Semenyo (90).
Leeds: Patrick Bamford (32).
Halftime: 2-1.
Fulham 1, Man City 2
Fulham: Carlos Vinicius (15).
Man City: Erling Haaland (3), Julian Alvarez (36).
Halftime: 1-2.
Man United 1, Aston Villa 0
Man United: Bruno Fernandes (39).
Halftime: 1-0.
Newcastle 3, Southampton 1
Newcastle: Callum Wilson (54, 81), Theo Walcott (79).
Southampton: Stuart Armstrong (41).
Halftime: 0-1.
Liverpool 4, Tottenham 3
Liverpool: Curtis Jones (3), Luis Diaz (5), Mohamed Salah (15), Diogo Jota (90).
Tottenham: Harry Kane (40), Son Heung-min (77), Richarlison (90).
Halftime: 3-1.
England Championship
Cardiff 1, Huddersfield 2
Cardiff: Isaak Davies (83).
Huddersfield: Joseph Hungbo (61), Jack Simpson (69).
Halftime: 0-0.
