WOFFORD (13-11)
Jones 4-5 2-6 10, Mack 4-11 0-0 8, Paveletzke 5-12 0-1 10, Sivills 2-5 0-0 5, Tripp 4-11 0-0 9, Silas 1-4 0-0 2, McCorkle 1-3 0-0 3, Filewich 2-2 1-3 5, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Morissette 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 3-10 52.
ETSU (9-15)
Haynes 10-11 2-4 22, Seymour 3-3 0-0 6, Hairston 4-7 0-0 12, King 8-17 2-3 22, Strothers 2-5 0-0 4, Jancek 4-4 0-2 8, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Ilic 0-0 0-0 0, George 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 32-52 4-9 77.
Halftime_ETSU 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 3-21 (McCorkle 1-2, Sivills 1-3, Tripp 1-5, Martin 0-1, Silas 0-2, Mack 0-4, Paveletzke 0-4), ETSU 9-23 (Hairston 4-6, King 4-11, George 1-3, Smith 0-1, Strothers 0-2). Rebounds_Wofford 24 (Mack, Filewich 5), ETSU 34 (Seymour 10). Assists_Wofford 11 (Silas 4), ETSU 16 (King 6). Total Fouls_Wofford 12, ETSU 10. A_2,469 (6,149).
