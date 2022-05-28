14 — Real Madrid (Spain)

7 — AC Milan (Italy)

6 — Liverpool (England), Bayern Munich (Germany)

5 — Barcelona (Spain)

4 — Ajax (Netherlands)

3 — Inter Milan (Italy), Manchester United (England)

2 — Benfica (Portugal), Chelsea (England),Juventus (Italy), Nottingham Forest (England), Porto (Portugal)

1 — Aston Villa (England), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Glasgow Celtic (Scotland), Hamburg (West Germany), Marseille (France), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia), Steaua Bucharest (Romania)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you