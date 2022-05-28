14 — Real Madrid (Spain)
7 — AC Milan (Italy)
6 — Liverpool (England), Bayern Munich (Germany)
5 — Barcelona (Spain)
4 — Ajax (Netherlands)
3 — Inter Milan (Italy), Manchester United (England)
2 — Benfica (Portugal), Chelsea (England),Juventus (Italy), Nottingham Forest (England), Porto (Portugal)
1 — Aston Villa (England), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Glasgow Celtic (Scotland), Hamburg (West Germany), Marseille (France), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia), Steaua Bucharest (Romania)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.