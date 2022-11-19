After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

At Yas Marina Circuit

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Lap length: 5.55 kilometers

Third session

1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, 1 minute, 23.824 seconds.

2. Sergio Perez, Mexico, 1:24.052.

3. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, 1:24.092.

4. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, 1:24.242.

5. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, 1:24.508.

6. George Russell, Great Britain, 1:24.511.

7. Lando Norris, Great Britain, 1:24.769.

8. Esteban Ocon, France, 1:24.830.

9. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, 1:24.961.

10. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, 1:25.045.

Eliminated after second session

11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, 1:25.096.

12. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, 1:25.219.

13. Mick Schumacher, Germany, 1:25.225.

14. Lance Stroll, Canada, 1:25.359.

15. Guanyu Zhou, China, 1:25.408.

Eliminated after first session

16. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, 1:25.834.

17. Pierre Gasly, France, 1:25.859.

18. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, 1:25.892.

19. Alexander Albon, Thailand, 1:26.028.

20. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, 1:26.054.

