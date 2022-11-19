After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
At Yas Marina Circuit
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Lap length: 5.55 kilometers
Third session
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, 1 minute, 23.824 seconds.
2. Sergio Perez, Mexico, 1:24.052.
3. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, 1:24.092.
4. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, 1:24.242.
5. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, 1:24.508.
6. George Russell, Great Britain, 1:24.511.
7. Lando Norris, Great Britain, 1:24.769.
8. Esteban Ocon, France, 1:24.830.
9. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, 1:24.961.
10. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, 1:25.045.
Eliminated after second session
11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, 1:25.096.
12. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, 1:25.219.
13. Mick Schumacher, Germany, 1:25.225.
14. Lance Stroll, Canada, 1:25.359.
15. Guanyu Zhou, China, 1:25.408.
Eliminated after first session
16. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, 1:25.834.
17. Pierre Gasly, France, 1:25.859.
18. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, 1:25.892.
19. Alexander Albon, Thailand, 1:26.028.
20. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, 1:26.054.
