After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

At Bahrain International Circuit

Sakhir, Bahrain.

Lap length: 5.41 kilometers

Third session

1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, 1 minute, 29.708 seconds.

2. Sergio Perez, Mexico, 1:29.846.

3. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, 1:30.000.

4. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, 1:30.154.

5. Fernando Alonso, Spain, 1:30.336.

6. George Russell, Great Britain, 1:30.340.

7. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, 1:30.384.

8. Lance Stroll, Canada, 1:30.836.

9. Esteban Ocon, France, 1:30.984.

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, 1:31.055.

Eliminated after second session

11. Lando Norris, Great Britain, 1:31.381.

12. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, 1:31.443.

13. Guanyu Zhou, China, 1:31.473.

14. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, 1:32.510.

Eliminated after first session

15. Lando Norris, Great Britain, 1:31.652.

16. Logan Sargeant, USA, 1:31.652.

17. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, 1:31.892.

18. Oscar Piastri, Australia, 1:32.101.

19. Nyck De Vries, Netherlands, 1:32.121.

20. Pierre Gasly, France, 1:32.181.

