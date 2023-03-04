After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
At Bahrain International Circuit
Sakhir, Bahrain.
Lap length: 5.41 kilometers
Third session
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, 1 minute, 29.708 seconds.
2. Sergio Perez, Mexico, 1:29.846.
3. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, 1:30.000.
4. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, 1:30.154.
5. Fernando Alonso, Spain, 1:30.336.
6. George Russell, Great Britain, 1:30.340.
7. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, 1:30.384.
8. Lance Stroll, Canada, 1:30.836.
9. Esteban Ocon, France, 1:30.984.
10. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, 1:31.055.
Eliminated after second session
11. Lando Norris, Great Britain, 1:31.381.
12. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, 1:31.443.
13. Guanyu Zhou, China, 1:31.473.
14. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, 1:32.510.
Eliminated after first session
15. Lando Norris, Great Britain, 1:31.652.
16. Logan Sargeant, USA, 1:31.652.
17. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, 1:31.892.
18. Oscar Piastri, Australia, 1:32.101.
19. Nyck De Vries, Netherlands, 1:32.121.
20. Pierre Gasly, France, 1:32.181.
