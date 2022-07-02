After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

At Silverstone Circuit

Silverstone, England.

Lap length: 5.89 kilometers

Third session

1. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, 1 minute, 40.983 seconds.

2. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, 1:41.055.

3. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, 1:41.298.

4. Sergio Perez, Mexico, 1:41.616.

5. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, 1:41.995.

6. Lando Norris, Great Britain, 1:42.084.

7. Fernando Alonso, Spain, 1:42.116.

8. George Russell, Great Britain, 1:42.161.

9. Guanyu Zhou, China, 1:42.719.

10. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, 2:03.095.

Eliminated after second session

11. Pierre Gasly, France, 1:43.702.

12. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, 1:44.232.

13. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, 1:44.311.

14. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, 1:44.355.

15. Esteban Ocon, France, 1:45.190.

Eliminated after first session

16. Alexander Albon, Thailand, 1:42.078.

17. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, 1:42.159.

18. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, 1:42.666.

19. Mick Schumacher, Germany, 1:42.708.

20. Lance Stroll, Canada, 1:43.430.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you