After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
At Circuit Zandvoort
Zandvoort, Netherlands.
Lap length: 4.25 kilometers
Third session
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, 1 minute, 10.342 seconds.
2. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, 1:10.363.
3. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, 1:10.434.
4. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, 1:10.648.
5. Sergio Perez, Mexico, 1:11.077.
6. George Russell, Great Britain, 1:11.147.
7. Lando Norris, Great Britain, 1:11.174.
8. Mick Schumacher, Germany, 1:11.442.
9. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, 1:12.556.
Eliminated after second session
10. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, 1:11.428.
11. Pierre Gasly, France, 1:11.512.
12. Esteban Ocon, France, 1:11.605.
13. Fernando Alonso, Spain, 1:11.613.
14. Guanyu Zhou, China, 1:11.704.
15. Alexander Albon, Thailand, 1:11.802.
Eliminated after first session
16. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, 1:11.961.
17. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, 1:12.041.
18. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, 1:12.081.
19. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, 1:12.391.
20. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, 1:13.353.
