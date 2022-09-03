After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

At Circuit Zandvoort

Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Lap length: 4.25 kilometers

Third session

1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, 1 minute, 10.342 seconds.

2. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, 1:10.363.

3. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, 1:10.434.

4. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, 1:10.648.

5. Sergio Perez, Mexico, 1:11.077.

6. George Russell, Great Britain, 1:11.147.

7. Lando Norris, Great Britain, 1:11.174.

8. Mick Schumacher, Germany, 1:11.442.

9. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, 1:12.556.

Eliminated after second session

10. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, 1:11.428.

11. Pierre Gasly, France, 1:11.512.

12. Esteban Ocon, France, 1:11.605.

13. Fernando Alonso, Spain, 1:11.613.

14. Guanyu Zhou, China, 1:11.704.

15. Alexander Albon, Thailand, 1:11.802.

Eliminated after first session

16. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, 1:11.961.

17. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, 1:12.041.

18. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, 1:12.081.

19. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, 1:12.391.

20. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, 1:13.353.

