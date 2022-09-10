After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
At Monza Autodrome
Monza, Italy.
Lap length: 5.79 kilometers
Third session
1. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, 1 minute, 20.161 seconds.
2. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, 1:20.306.
3. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, 1:20.429.
4. Sergio Perez, Mexico, 1:21.206.
5. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, 1:21.524.
6. George Russell, Great Britain, 1:21.542.
7. Lando Norris, Great Britain, 1:21.584.
8. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, 1:21.925.
9. Pierre Gasly, France, 1:22.648.
10. Fernando Alonso, Spain, 1:21.829.
Eliminated after second session
11. Esteban Ocon, France, 1:22.130.
12. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, 1:22.235.
13. Nyck de Vries, Netherlands, 1:22.471.
14. Guanyu Zhou, China, 1:22.577.
Eliminated after first session
16. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, 1:22.587.
17. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, 1:22.636.
18. Lance Stroll, Canada, 1:22.748.
19. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, 1:22.908.
20. Mick Schumacher, Germany, 1:23.005.
