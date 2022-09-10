After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

At Monza Autodrome

Monza, Italy.

Lap length: 5.79 kilometers

Third session

1. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, 1 minute, 20.161 seconds.

2. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, 1:20.306.

3. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, 1:20.429.

4. Sergio Perez, Mexico, 1:21.206.

5. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, 1:21.524.

6. George Russell, Great Britain, 1:21.542.

7. Lando Norris, Great Britain, 1:21.584.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, 1:21.925.

9. Pierre Gasly, France, 1:22.648.

10. Fernando Alonso, Spain, 1:21.829.

Eliminated after second session

11. Esteban Ocon, France, 1:22.130.

12. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, 1:22.235.

13. Nyck de Vries, Netherlands, 1:22.471.

14. Guanyu Zhou, China, 1:22.577.

Eliminated after first session

15. Nyck de Vries, Netherlands, 1:22.567.

16. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, 1:22.587.

17. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, 1:22.636.

18. Lance Stroll, Canada, 1:22.748.

19. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, 1:22.908.

20. Mick Schumacher, Germany, 1:23.005.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you