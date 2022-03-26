After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

At Jiddah Corniche Street Circuit

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Lap length: 6.18 kilometers

Third session

1. Sergio Perez, Mexico, 1 minute, 28.200 seconds.

2. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, 1:28.225.

3. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, 1:28.402.

4. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, 1:28.461.

5. Esteban Ocon, France, 1:29.068.

6. George Russell, Great Britain, 1:29.104.

7. Fernando Alonso, Spain, 1:29.147.

8. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, 1:29.183.

9. Pierre Gasly, France, 1:29.254.

10. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, 1:29.588.

Eliminated after second session

11. Lando Norris, Great Britain, 1:29.651.

12. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, 1:29.773.

13. Guanyu Zhou, China, 1:29.819.

14. Mick Schumacher, Germany, 1:29.920.

15. Lance Stroll, Canada, 1:31.009.

Eliminated after first session

16. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, 1:30.343.

17. Alexander Albon, Thailand, 1:30.492.

18. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, 1:30.543.

19. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, 1:31.817.

