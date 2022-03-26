After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
At Jiddah Corniche Street Circuit
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Lap length: 6.18 kilometers
Third session
1. Sergio Perez, Mexico, 1 minute, 28.200 seconds.
2. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, 1:28.225.
3. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, 1:28.402.
4. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, 1:28.461.
5. Esteban Ocon, France, 1:29.068.
6. George Russell, Great Britain, 1:29.104.
7. Fernando Alonso, Spain, 1:29.147.
8. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, 1:29.183.
9. Pierre Gasly, France, 1:29.254.
10. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, 1:29.588.
Eliminated after second session
11. Lando Norris, Great Britain, 1:29.651.
12. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, 1:29.773.
13. Guanyu Zhou, China, 1:29.819.
14. Mick Schumacher, Germany, 1:29.920.
15. Lance Stroll, Canada, 1:31.009.
Eliminated after first session
16. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, 1:30.343.
17. Alexander Albon, Thailand, 1:30.492.
18. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, 1:30.543.
19. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, 1:31.817.
