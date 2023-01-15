FAIRFIELD (7-10)
Cook 4-6 4-4 12, Jeanne-Rose 4-5 1-3 10, Johns 0-1 0-0 0, Leach 1-4 0-0 2, Wojcik 5-10 6-6 17, Long 2-7 3-4 9, Maidoh 3-4 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-37 14-17 56.
ST. PETER'S (7-11)
Sow 2-4 0-0 5, Washington 1-1 0-0 2, Dasher 5-17 2-2 13, Reid 2-7 0-0 4, Saddler 5-13 2-4 12, Murray 2-19 3-3 7, Bland 3-5 0-0 7, Cardaci 0-7 0-0 0, Young 1-2 0-0 2, Tut 0-1 0-0 0, Ngopot 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-76 7-9 52.
Halftime_St. Peter's 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Fairfield 4-11 (Long 2-5, Jeanne-Rose 1-1, Wojcik 1-3, Leach 0-2), St. Peter's 3-24 (Sow 1-2, Bland 1-3, Dasher 1-7, Young 0-1, Saddler 0-2, Murray 0-4, Cardaci 0-5). Rebounds_Fairfield 26 (Cook 8), St. Peter's 33 (Sow, Saddler 7). Assists_Fairfield 10 (Jeanne-Rose, Leach, Wojcik 3), St. Peter's 8 (Saddler 3). Total Fouls_Fairfield 9, St. Peter's 18. A_443 (3,200).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.