FGFTReb
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Almonor250-41-22-2031
Moore287-172-22-50419
Munden202-42-30-3047
Roberts334-113-30-44212
Singleton353-100-00-6518
Bligen203-80-01-2016
Tweedy185-60-04-62110
Reynolds120-10-00-0020
Emanuel90-10-00-0010
Totals20024-628-109-28111963

Percentages: FG .387, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Moore 3-10, Singleton 2-7, Munden 1-1, Roberts 1-3, Almonor 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Moore 2, Roberts).

Turnovers: 8 (Almonor 2, Roberts 2, Emanuel, Moore, Munden, Reynolds).

Steals: 11 (Singleton 3, Almonor 2, Bligen 2, Moore, Munden, Roberts, Tweedy).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PURDUEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gillis313-103-33-73310
Edey367-117-106-151121
Loyer274-102-20-21113
Newman151-40-01-4202
Smith342-102-20-3637
Jenkins230-30-00-2010
Morton170-20-00-1110
Furst92-20-01-2114
Kaufman-Renn80-11-20-0021
Totals20019-5315-1911-36151358

Percentages: FG .358, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Loyer 3-8, Smith 1-6, Gillis 1-7, Newman 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Morton 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Edey 3, Gillis, Kaufman-Renn, Morton).

Turnovers: 16 (Smith 7, Loyer 3, Edey 2, Newman 2, Gillis, Jenkins).

Steals: 3 (Smith 2, Morton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fairleigh Dickinson323163
Purdue312758

