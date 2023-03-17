|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Almonor
|25
|0-4
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|3
|1
|Moore
|28
|7-17
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|4
|19
|Munden
|20
|2-4
|2-3
|0-3
|0
|4
|7
|Roberts
|33
|4-11
|3-3
|0-4
|4
|2
|12
|Singleton
|35
|3-10
|0-0
|0-6
|5
|1
|8
|Bligen
|20
|3-8
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|6
|Tweedy
|18
|5-6
|0-0
|4-6
|2
|1
|10
|Reynolds
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Emanuel
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-62
|8-10
|9-28
|11
|19
|63
Percentages: FG .387, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Moore 3-10, Singleton 2-7, Munden 1-1, Roberts 1-3, Almonor 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Moore 2, Roberts).
Turnovers: 8 (Almonor 2, Roberts 2, Emanuel, Moore, Munden, Reynolds).
Steals: 11 (Singleton 3, Almonor 2, Bligen 2, Moore, Munden, Roberts, Tweedy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PURDUE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gillis
|31
|3-10
|3-3
|3-7
|3
|3
|10
|Edey
|36
|7-11
|7-10
|6-15
|1
|1
|21
|Loyer
|27
|4-10
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|13
|Newman
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|2
|Smith
|34
|2-10
|2-2
|0-3
|6
|3
|7
|Jenkins
|23
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Morton
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Furst
|9
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Kaufman-Renn
|8
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|200
|19-53
|15-19
|11-36
|15
|13
|58
Percentages: FG .358, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Loyer 3-8, Smith 1-6, Gillis 1-7, Newman 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Morton 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Edey 3, Gillis, Kaufman-Renn, Morton).
Turnovers: 16 (Smith 7, Loyer 3, Edey 2, Newman 2, Gillis, Jenkins).
Steals: 3 (Smith 2, Morton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|32
|31
|—
|63
|Purdue
|31
|27
|—
|58
.
