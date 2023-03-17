FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (21-15)
Almonor 0-4 1-2 1, Moore 7-17 2-2 19, Munden 2-4 2-3 7, Roberts 4-11 3-3 12, Singleton 3-10 0-0 8, Bligen 3-8 0-0 6, Tweedy 5-6 0-0 10, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Emanuel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 8-10 63.
PURDUE (29-6)
Gillis 3-10 3-3 10, Edey 7-11 7-10 21, Loyer 4-10 2-2 13, Newman 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 2-10 2-2 7, Jenkins 0-3 0-0 0, Morton 0-2 0-0 0, Furst 2-2 0-0 4, Kaufman-Renn 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 19-53 15-19 58.
Halftime_Fairleigh Dickinson 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 7-23 (Moore 3-10, Singleton 2-7, Munden 1-1, Roberts 1-3, Almonor 0-2), Purdue 5-26 (Loyer 3-8, Smith 1-6, Gillis 1-7, Newman 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Morton 0-2). Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 28 (Singleton, Tweedy 6), Purdue 36 (Edey 15). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 11 (Singleton 5), Purdue 15 (Smith 6). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 19, Purdue 13.
