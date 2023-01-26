Thursday

La Jolla, Calif.

a-Torrey Pines - South (Host Course)

7,765 yards; Par 72

b-Torrey Pines - North

7,258 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.7 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Sam Ryder64b-68a—132-12
Brendan Steele65b-70a—135-9
Tano Goya70a-67b—137-7
Brent Grant64b-74a—138-6
Max Homa68b-70a—138-6
Taylor Montgomery67a-71b—138-6
Vincent Norrman67a-71b—138-6
Sam Stevens66a-72b—138-6
Sahith Theegala66b-72a—138-6
Jason Day68b-71a—139-5
Ben Griffin67a-72b—139-5
Collin Morikawa67b-72a—139-5
Andrew Novak66a-73b—139-5
Byeong Hun An68b-72a—140-4
Joseph Bramlett69a-71b—140-4
Taylor Moore72a-68b—140-4
Jon Rahm73a-67b—140-4
Callum Tarren71a-69b—140-4
Jimmy Walker69a-71b—140-4
Dean Burmester71a-70b—141-3
Stephan Jaeger69a-72b—141-3
Seonghyeon Kim67b-74a—141-3
Augusto Nunez72a-69b—141-3
Cameron Champ70a-72b—142-2
Wyndham Clark68b-74a—142-2
Lanto Griffin67b-75a—142-2
Emiliano Grillo72a-70b—142-2
Garrick Higgo66b-76a—142-2
Sungjae Im68a-74b—142-2
Si Woo Kim69a-73b—142-2
Luke List67b-75a—142-2
Ryan Palmer71b-71a—142-2
Aaron Rai64b-78a—142-2
Justin Thomas68a-74b—142-2
Davis Thompson71a-71b—142-2
Keegan Bradley70a-73b—143-1
Thomas Detry68b-75a—143-1
Paul Haley68b-75a—143-1
Harry Higgs66b-77a—143-1
Michael Kim69b-74a—143-1
Satoshi Kodaira68b-75a—143-1
Peter Malnati69b-74a—143-1
Hideki Matsuyama70b-73a—143-1
Maverick McNealy69b-74a—143-1
Seung-Yul Noh70b-73a—143-1
Justin Rose73a-70b—143-1
Xander Schauffele72b-71a—143-1
Kevin Streelman73a-70b—143-1
Justin Suh68b-75a—143-1
Jhonattan Vegas68b-75a—143-1
Trevor Werbylo71a-72b—143-1
Gary Woodland66b-77a—143-1
Kevin Yu73a-70b—143-1
Erik Barnes72b-72a—144E
Scott Brown69b-75a—144E
Austin Cook74b-70a—144E
Zecheng Dou70a-74b—144E
Tony Finau73a-71b—144E
Rickie Fowler72a-72b—144E
Dylan Frittelli70a-74b—144E
Adam Hadwin70a-74b—144E
Nick Hardy71a-73b—144E
Scott Harrington74a-70b—144E
Adam Long71b-73a—144E
Trey Mullinax71a-73b—144E
Taylor Pendrith69b-75a—144E
Scott Piercy69a-75b—144E
Adam Schenk71a-73b—144E
Taiga Semikawa74a-70b—144E
Robby Shelton70a-74b—144E
Alex Smalley71a-73b—144E
Michael Thompson69a-75b—144E
Kevin Tway72a-72b—144E

Missed Cut

Aaron Baddeley71b-74a—145+1
Jonathan Byrd73a-72b—145+1
Doug Ghim77a-68b—145+1
Patton Kizzire70a-75b—145+1
Justin Lower73a-72b—145+1
Matthew NeSmith73a-72b—145+1
Henrik Norlander70b-75a—145+1
Sean O'Hair69b-76a—145+1
Austin Smotherman75a-70b—145+1
Scott Stallings72a-73b—145+1
Robert Streb70b-75a—145+1
Kyle Westmoreland70a-75b—145+1
Will Zalatoris68b-77a—145+1
Hayden Buckley66b-80a—146+2
Eric Cole72a-74b—146+2
Nicolas Echavarria70b-76a—146+2
Austin Eckroat71a-75b—146+2
Harry Hall71a-75b—146+2
Lee Hodges70a-76b—146+2
Beau Hossler73a-73b—146+2
Hank Lebioda72a-74b—146+2
Patrick Rodgers69b-77a—146+2
Adam Svensson74b-72a—146+2
Dylan Wu68b-78a—146+2
Carl Yuan72a-74b—146+2
Tyson Alexander72b-75a—147+3
Michael Block74b-73a—147+3
Trevor Cone71b-76a—147+3
Tyler Duncan76a-71b—147+3
Cole Hammer71a-76b—147+3
Michael Herrera72b-75a—147+3
Martin Laird72a-75b—147+3
Danny Lee71a-76b—147+3
Brandon Matthews71b-76a—147+3
Sebastian Munoz73b-74a—147+3
Keita Nakajima69b-78a—147+3
Cameron Percy75a-72b—147+3
Davis Riley69b-78a—147+3
Will Gordon72b-76a—148+4
Cody Gribble71b-77a—148+4
Bill Haas71b-77a—148+4
James Hahn72b-76a—148+4
Charley Hoffman68b-80a—148+4
Ben Martin70b-78a—148+4
Kevin Roy71b-77a—148+4
J.J. Spaun70b-78a—148+4
Brian Stuard70b-78a—148+4
Martin Trainer74a-74b—148+4
Zac Blair71b-78a—149+5
William McGirt72b-77a—149+5
Matthias Schmid73b-76a—149+5
Joey Vrzich69b-80a—149+5
Nick Watney72b-77a—149+5
Patrick Welch73a-76b—149+5
Jason Dufner77a-73b—150+6
Harrison Endycott70b-80a—150+6
Doc Redman72b-78a—150+6
Ben Taylor70b-80a—150+6
Carson Young74a-76b—150+6
Ryan Armour76a-75b—151+7
Harris English76a-75b—151+7
Michael Gligic77a-74b—151+7
Kurt Kitayama77a-74b—151+7
Caleb Surratt74a-77b—151+7
Richy Werenski72b-79a—151+7
Anders Albertson75b-77a—152+8
Brice Garnett72b-80a—152+8
Jim Herman72b-80a—152+8
Philip Knowles72b-80a—152+8
Camilo Villegas75a-77b—152+8
J.B. Holmes70b-83a—153+9
Harrison Kingsley74b-79a—153+9
Rory Sabbatini74a-79b—153+9
Ryan Brehm77a-77b—154+10
MJ Daffue69b-85a—154+10
Robert Garrigus75b-79a—154+10
Kyle Stanley72b-82a—154+10
Ben Crane76a-79b—155+11
Cameron Davis79a-76b—155+11
Arjun Atwal80a-76b—156+12
Kelly Kraft80a-76b—156+12
Spencer Levin76a-80b—156+12
David Lingmerth75a-81b—156+12

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you