Thursday
La Jolla, Calif.
a-Torrey Pines - South (Host Course)
7,765 yards; Par 72
b-Torrey Pines - North
7,258 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8.7 million
Second Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses.
|Sam Ryder
|64b-68a—132
|-12
|Brendan Steele
|65b-70a—135
|-9
|Tano Goya
|70a-67b—137
|-7
|Brent Grant
|64b-74a—138
|-6
|Max Homa
|68b-70a—138
|-6
|Taylor Montgomery
|67a-71b—138
|-6
|Vincent Norrman
|67a-71b—138
|-6
|Sam Stevens
|66a-72b—138
|-6
|Sahith Theegala
|66b-72a—138
|-6
|Jason Day
|68b-71a—139
|-5
|Ben Griffin
|67a-72b—139
|-5
|Collin Morikawa
|67b-72a—139
|-5
|Andrew Novak
|66a-73b—139
|-5
|Byeong Hun An
|68b-72a—140
|-4
|Joseph Bramlett
|69a-71b—140
|-4
|Taylor Moore
|72a-68b—140
|-4
|Jon Rahm
|73a-67b—140
|-4
|Callum Tarren
|71a-69b—140
|-4
|Jimmy Walker
|69a-71b—140
|-4
|Dean Burmester
|71a-70b—141
|-3
|Stephan Jaeger
|69a-72b—141
|-3
|Seonghyeon Kim
|67b-74a—141
|-3
|Augusto Nunez
|72a-69b—141
|-3
|Cameron Champ
|70a-72b—142
|-2
|Wyndham Clark
|68b-74a—142
|-2
|Lanto Griffin
|67b-75a—142
|-2
|Emiliano Grillo
|72a-70b—142
|-2
|Garrick Higgo
|66b-76a—142
|-2
|Sungjae Im
|68a-74b—142
|-2
|Si Woo Kim
|69a-73b—142
|-2
|Luke List
|67b-75a—142
|-2
|Ryan Palmer
|71b-71a—142
|-2
|Aaron Rai
|64b-78a—142
|-2
|Justin Thomas
|68a-74b—142
|-2
|Davis Thompson
|71a-71b—142
|-2
|Keegan Bradley
|70a-73b—143
|-1
|Thomas Detry
|68b-75a—143
|-1
|Paul Haley
|68b-75a—143
|-1
|Harry Higgs
|66b-77a—143
|-1
|Michael Kim
|69b-74a—143
|-1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|68b-75a—143
|-1
|Peter Malnati
|69b-74a—143
|-1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|70b-73a—143
|-1
|Maverick McNealy
|69b-74a—143
|-1
|Seung-Yul Noh
|70b-73a—143
|-1
|Justin Rose
|73a-70b—143
|-1
|Xander Schauffele
|72b-71a—143
|-1
|Kevin Streelman
|73a-70b—143
|-1
|Justin Suh
|68b-75a—143
|-1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|68b-75a—143
|-1
|Trevor Werbylo
|71a-72b—143
|-1
|Gary Woodland
|66b-77a—143
|-1
|Kevin Yu
|73a-70b—143
|-1
|Erik Barnes
|72b-72a—144
|E
|Scott Brown
|69b-75a—144
|E
|Austin Cook
|74b-70a—144
|E
|Zecheng Dou
|70a-74b—144
|E
|Tony Finau
|73a-71b—144
|E
|Rickie Fowler
|72a-72b—144
|E
|Dylan Frittelli
|70a-74b—144
|E
|Adam Hadwin
|70a-74b—144
|E
|Nick Hardy
|71a-73b—144
|E
|Scott Harrington
|74a-70b—144
|E
|Adam Long
|71b-73a—144
|E
|Trey Mullinax
|71a-73b—144
|E
|Taylor Pendrith
|69b-75a—144
|E
|Scott Piercy
|69a-75b—144
|E
|Adam Schenk
|71a-73b—144
|E
|Taiga Semikawa
|74a-70b—144
|E
|Robby Shelton
|70a-74b—144
|E
|Alex Smalley
|71a-73b—144
|E
|Michael Thompson
|69a-75b—144
|E
|Kevin Tway
|72a-72b—144
|E
Missed Cut
|Aaron Baddeley
|71b-74a—145
|+1
|Jonathan Byrd
|73a-72b—145
|+1
|Doug Ghim
|77a-68b—145
|+1
|Patton Kizzire
|70a-75b—145
|+1
|Justin Lower
|73a-72b—145
|+1
|Matthew NeSmith
|73a-72b—145
|+1
|Henrik Norlander
|70b-75a—145
|+1
|Sean O'Hair
|69b-76a—145
|+1
|Austin Smotherman
|75a-70b—145
|+1
|Scott Stallings
|72a-73b—145
|+1
|Robert Streb
|70b-75a—145
|+1
|Kyle Westmoreland
|70a-75b—145
|+1
|Will Zalatoris
|68b-77a—145
|+1
|Hayden Buckley
|66b-80a—146
|+2
|Eric Cole
|72a-74b—146
|+2
|Nicolas Echavarria
|70b-76a—146
|+2
|Austin Eckroat
|71a-75b—146
|+2
|Harry Hall
|71a-75b—146
|+2
|Lee Hodges
|70a-76b—146
|+2
|Beau Hossler
|73a-73b—146
|+2
|Hank Lebioda
|72a-74b—146
|+2
|Patrick Rodgers
|69b-77a—146
|+2
|Adam Svensson
|74b-72a—146
|+2
|Dylan Wu
|68b-78a—146
|+2
|Carl Yuan
|72a-74b—146
|+2
|Tyson Alexander
|72b-75a—147
|+3
|Michael Block
|74b-73a—147
|+3
|Trevor Cone
|71b-76a—147
|+3
|Tyler Duncan
|76a-71b—147
|+3
|Cole Hammer
|71a-76b—147
|+3
|Michael Herrera
|72b-75a—147
|+3
|Martin Laird
|72a-75b—147
|+3
|Danny Lee
|71a-76b—147
|+3
|Brandon Matthews
|71b-76a—147
|+3
|Sebastian Munoz
|73b-74a—147
|+3
|Keita Nakajima
|69b-78a—147
|+3
|Cameron Percy
|75a-72b—147
|+3
|Davis Riley
|69b-78a—147
|+3
|Will Gordon
|72b-76a—148
|+4
|Cody Gribble
|71b-77a—148
|+4
|Bill Haas
|71b-77a—148
|+4
|James Hahn
|72b-76a—148
|+4
|Charley Hoffman
|68b-80a—148
|+4
|Ben Martin
|70b-78a—148
|+4
|Kevin Roy
|71b-77a—148
|+4
|J.J. Spaun
|70b-78a—148
|+4
|Brian Stuard
|70b-78a—148
|+4
|Martin Trainer
|74a-74b—148
|+4
|Zac Blair
|71b-78a—149
|+5
|William McGirt
|72b-77a—149
|+5
|Matthias Schmid
|73b-76a—149
|+5
|Joey Vrzich
|69b-80a—149
|+5
|Nick Watney
|72b-77a—149
|+5
|Patrick Welch
|73a-76b—149
|+5
|Jason Dufner
|77a-73b—150
|+6
|Harrison Endycott
|70b-80a—150
|+6
|Doc Redman
|72b-78a—150
|+6
|Ben Taylor
|70b-80a—150
|+6
|Carson Young
|74a-76b—150
|+6
|Ryan Armour
|76a-75b—151
|+7
|Harris English
|76a-75b—151
|+7
|Michael Gligic
|77a-74b—151
|+7
|Kurt Kitayama
|77a-74b—151
|+7
|Caleb Surratt
|74a-77b—151
|+7
|Richy Werenski
|72b-79a—151
|+7
|Anders Albertson
|75b-77a—152
|+8
|Brice Garnett
|72b-80a—152
|+8
|Jim Herman
|72b-80a—152
|+8
|Philip Knowles
|72b-80a—152
|+8
|Camilo Villegas
|75a-77b—152
|+8
|J.B. Holmes
|70b-83a—153
|+9
|Harrison Kingsley
|74b-79a—153
|+9
|Rory Sabbatini
|74a-79b—153
|+9
|Ryan Brehm
|77a-77b—154
|+10
|MJ Daffue
|69b-85a—154
|+10
|Robert Garrigus
|75b-79a—154
|+10
|Kyle Stanley
|72b-82a—154
|+10
|Ben Crane
|76a-79b—155
|+11
|Cameron Davis
|79a-76b—155
|+11
|Arjun Atwal
|80a-76b—156
|+12
|Kelly Kraft
|80a-76b—156
|+12
|Spencer Levin
|76a-80b—156
|+12
|David Lingmerth
|75a-81b—156
|+12
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.