FAU (34-3)
Goldin 1-3 1-2 3, Boyd 5-11 0-0 12, Davis 3-9 9-10 15, Greenlee 2-3 1-2 6, Martin 3-6 1-2 9, Weatherspoon 2-5 0-0 4, Forrest 4-7 0-0 11, Gaffney 0-3 0-0 0, Rosado 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-50 12-16 62.
TENNESSEE (25-11)
Nkamhoua 2-9 2-2 6, Plavsic 4-10 0-1 8, James 3-11 2-2 10, Mashack 3-6 1-4 7, Vescovi 3-11 0-0 9, Key 2-9 0-0 5, Aidoo 4-5 2-3 10, Phillips 0-2 0-0 0, Awaka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 7-12 55.
Halftime_Tennessee 27-22. 3-Point Goals_FAU 8-27 (Forrest 3-6, Martin 2-4, Boyd 2-7, Greenlee 1-2, Gaffney 0-2, Davis 0-3, Weatherspoon 0-3), Tennessee 6-23 (Vescovi 3-9, James 2-6, Key 1-3, Mashack 0-1, Nkamhoua 0-2, Phillips 0-2). Rebounds_FAU 38 (Boyd 8), Tennessee 33 (Vescovi, Aidoo 7). Assists_FAU 12 (Weatherspoon 4), Tennessee 12 (Nkamhoua, Vescovi 4). Total Fouls_FAU 14, Tennessee 18. A_19,624 (19,812).
