FAU (22-2)
Goldin 6-7 3-4 15, Boyd 1-5 0-0 2, Gaffney 1-3 0-0 2, Martin 4-7 2-2 13, Weatherspoon 4-8 0-0 10, Davis 4-6 0-0 8, Forrest 3-4 0-0 8, Greenlee 2-3 0-0 6, Rosado 1-3 1-2 3, Carroll 0-1 0-0 0, Gaines 0-0 0-0 0, Lorient 0-0 0-0 0, Ralat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-47 6-8 67.
CHARLOTTE (13-10)
Aldrich 1-1 2-2 5, Gipson 2-4 0-0 4, Patterson 3-7 1-1 7, Threadgill 0-5 2-2 2, Williams 4-11 4-4 14, Folkes 4-6 0-0 10, Milicic 2-7 0-0 5, Graves 2-5 0-0 5, Berry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 9-9 52.
Halftime_Charlotte 31-30. 3-Point Goals_FAU 9-20 (Martin 3-5, Greenlee 2-2, Forrest 2-3, Weatherspoon 2-4, Carroll 0-1, Davis 0-1, Boyd 0-4), Charlotte 7-22 (Folkes 2-2, Williams 2-6, Aldrich 1-1, Graves 1-2, Milicic 1-6, Patterson 0-1, Threadgill 0-4). Rebounds_FAU 29 (Goldin, Martin 6), Charlotte 20 (Williams 8). Assists_FAU 13 (Gaffney 4), Charlotte 7 (Williams 2). Total Fouls_FAU 14, Charlotte 15. A_4,037 (9,105).
