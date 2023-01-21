FAU (19-1)
Goldin 4-7 3-4 11, Boyd 2-5 1-2 6, Gaffney 0-4 3-4 3, Greenlee 1-3 3-4 6, Weatherspoon 1-5 2-2 5, Davis 6-9 6-6 20, Martin 1-4 1-2 3, Forrest 2-5 2-5 7, Rosado 3-5 0-1 6, Gaines 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 20-47 21-31 67.
UTEP (11-9)
Frazier 3-7 0-1 6, Onyema 1-3 0-0 2, Solomon 5-13 6-8 16, Givance 1-7 2-2 4, Hardy 5-12 4-4 16, McKinney 3-14 4-6 11, Lemus 2-6 0-0 4, Dos Anjos 0-3 0-0 0, Kalu 0-0 0-0 0, Sibley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-65 16-21 59.
Halftime_FAU 37-24. 3-Point Goals_FAU 6-16 (Davis 2-3, Boyd 1-2, Forrest 1-2, Greenlee 1-2, Weatherspoon 1-2, Martin 0-1, Gaffney 0-4), UTEP 3-16 (Hardy 2-5, McKinney 1-4, Frazier 0-1, Lemus 0-1, Solomon 0-1, Dos Anjos 0-2, Givance 0-2). Fouled Out_Frazier. Rebounds_FAU 35 (Goldin, Davis 6), UTEP 40 (Solomon 10). Assists_FAU 10 (Boyd 4), UTEP 3 (Givance 2). Total Fouls_FAU 21, UTEP 24. A_5,421 (12,222).
