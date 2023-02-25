UTEP (13-16)
Frazier 1-4 2-2 4, Onyema 5-14 1-2 11, Solomon 6-10 1-1 13, Givance 2-7 1-2 6, Hardy 3-11 2-2 8, Sibley 0-3 0-0 0, Lemus 0-3 0-0 0, Kalu 1-2 4-4 6, Holmes 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 18-54 12-15 49.
FAU (26-3)
Goldin 2-3 0-1 4, Davis 4-7 2-3 12, Forrest 4-11 1-1 10, Greenlee 1-5 0-2 2, Martin 7-12 3-3 21, Boyd 2-6 1-2 6, Rosado 2-3 0-0 4, Weatherspoon 3-4 3-4 10, Gaffney 1-2 0-0 3, Carroll 1-1 0-0 3, Lorient 0-1 0-0 0, Ralat 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 10-16 75.
Halftime_FAU 32-21. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 1-10 (Givance 1-3, Hardy 0-1, Onyema 0-1, Sibley 0-1, Frazier 0-2, Lemus 0-2), FAU 11-26 (Martin 4-7, Davis 2-3, Carroll 1-1, Gaffney 1-2, Weatherspoon 1-2, Boyd 1-3, Forrest 1-6, Greenlee 0-2). Rebounds_UTEP 30 (Onyema 11), FAU 34 (Goldin 9). Assists_UTEP 4 (Givance 2), FAU 12 (Gaffney 3). Total Fouls_UTEP 18, FAU 17.
