W. KENTUCKY (17-16)
Sharp 0-0 2-4 2, Akot 1-7 2-2 5, McKnight 8-19 1-1 18, Rawls 5-16 0-0 12, Allen 3-13 3-6 11, Hamilton 1-5 1-2 3, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Lander 0-5 0-0 0, Diagne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-66 9-15 51.
FAU (29-3)
Goldin 6-8 0-0 12, Boyd 5-9 1-2 12, Davis 5-10 4-4 14, Greenlee 1-3 0-0 3, Martin 3-9 1-2 9, Gaffney 2-5 0-0 4, Rosado 4-4 0-0 8, Forrest 1-6 0-0 2, Weatherspoon 3-7 1-1 8, Carroll 1-1 1-2 3, Gaines 0-0 0-0 0, Lorient 0-1 0-0 0, Ralat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 8-11 75.
Halftime_FAU 30-20. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 6-29 (Rawls 2-6, Allen 2-10, McKnight 1-3, Akot 1-4, Marshall 0-1, Lander 0-2, Hamilton 0-3), FAU 5-26 (Martin 2-6, Greenlee 1-2, Boyd 1-4, Weatherspoon 1-5, Gaffney 0-1, Davis 0-4, Forrest 0-4). Rebounds_W. Kentucky 32 (Sharp 11), FAU 46 (Greenlee 8). Assists_W. Kentucky 5 (McKnight 2), FAU 13 (Davis 4). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 13, FAU 15.
