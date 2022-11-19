DETROIT (2-2)
Anderson 0-4 0-0 0, A.Davis 7-19 8-8 22, Oliver 0-2 4-4 4, Phillips 5-14 3-4 16, Stone 1-7 0-0 2, Moss 1-4 1-2 3, Parks 4-4 0-2 8, LeGreair 0-0 0-2 0, Koka 0-1 0-0 0, Tankersley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 16-22 55.
FAU (4-1)
Goldin 5-5 2-3 12, Gaffney 3-6 0-0 8, Greenlee 4-9 0-0 10, Martin 5-9 0-0 12, Weatherspoon 3-8 0-0 7, Forrest 2-10 1-1 6, Rosado 2-4 1-2 5, Gaines 2-3 2-4 6, Lorient 3-3 0-0 6, Carroll 2-5 0-0 4, Ralat 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 6-10 76.
Halftime_FAU 42-20. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 3-16 (Phillips 3-7, Stone 0-1, Oliver 0-2, Anderson 0-3, A.Davis 0-3), FAU 8-29 (Gaffney 2-5, Greenlee 2-5, Martin 2-5, Forrest 1-5, Weatherspoon 1-6, Carroll 0-1, Ralat 0-2). Rebounds_Detroit 27 (Parks 11), FAU 40 (Gaines 6). Assists_Detroit 5 (Anderson, A.Davis, Oliver, Stone, Koka 1), FAU 18 (Greenlee 4). Total Fouls_Detroit 12, FAU 20. A_1,420 (5,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.