FIU (4-6)
Guadarrama 3-7 1-2 8, Pinkney 0-0 0-0 0, Dean 4-9 0-1 8, Gittens 1-6 1-2 3, Jones 3-9 6-7 12, Krivokapic 1-2 0-0 2, Sanogo 5-7 1-1 11, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Hawkins 2-4 0-0 4, J.Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Brewer 1-2 1-1 3, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 10-14 53.
FAU (10-1)
Goldin 5-6 2-4 12, Boyd 3-9 0-0 6, Gaffney 1-4 0-0 2, Greenlee 1-4 2-2 4, Weatherspoon 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 5-11 1-1 13, Forrest 4-9 0-0 10, Martin 6-14 3-3 18, Rosado 2-2 4-4 8, Gaines 0-1 2-2 2, Lorient 0-1 0-0 0, Carroll 1-2 0-0 2, Ralat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 14-16 79.
Halftime_FAU 44-25. 3-Point Goals_FIU 1-9 (Guadarrama 1-2, Dean 0-1, Gittens 0-1, Krivokapic 0-1, Hawkins 0-2, Jones 0-2), FAU 7-29 (Martin 3-8, Davis 2-5, Forrest 2-6, Carroll 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-1, Gaffney 0-2, Greenlee 0-2, Boyd 0-4). Rebounds_FIU 24 (Guadarrama, Sanogo 4), FAU 37 (Davis 10). Assists_FIU 4 (Dean 2), FAU 17 (Boyd, Gaffney, Greenlee, Davis 3). Total Fouls_FIU 14, FAU 15. A_1,797 (5,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.