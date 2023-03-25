FAU (35-3)
Goldin 6-11 2-2 14, Boyd 1-4 1-3 4, Davis 5-12 3-4 13, Greenlee 4-7 4-5 16, Martin 6-11 2-2 17, Weatherspoon 2-3 2-2 7, Gaffney 0-2 0-0 0, Forrest 1-2 4-4 6, Rosado 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-54 18-22 79.
KANSAS ST. (26-10)
K.Johnson 4-7 0-3 9, Tomlin 6-11 1-1 14, Carter 2-5 0-0 5, Nowell 8-21 9-10 30, Sills 4-8 0-1 9, N'Guessan 1-1 0-0 2, Massoud 1-3 2-3 5, Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Iyiola 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 12-18 76.
Halftime_FAU 42-38. 3-Point Goals_FAU 9-23 (Greenlee 4-6, Martin 3-7, Weatherspoon 1-1, Boyd 1-3, Forrest 0-1, Gaffney 0-1, Davis 0-4), Kansas St. 10-22 (Nowell 5-11, K.Johnson 1-1, Carter 1-2, Massoud 1-2, Tomlin 1-2, Sills 1-3, Greene 0-1). Fouled Out_Greenlee, K.Johnson, N'Guessan. Rebounds_FAU 41 (Goldin 13), Kansas St. 16 (Tomlin 6). Assists_FAU 17 (Davis 6), Kansas St. 14 (Nowell 12). Total Fouls_FAU 18, Kansas St. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.