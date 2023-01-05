UAB (12-3)
T.Brewer 2-5 0-0 4, Buffen 2-6 1-3 5, Jemison 3-4 3-3 9, E.Gaines 6-11 1-3 15, Walker 7-18 3-4 21, L.Brewer 3-4 0-0 9, E.Johnson 3-6 1-2 8, Ja.Davis 6-9 3-3 15, Lovan 0-3 0-0 0, Toney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-66 12-18 86.
FAU (13-1)
Goldin 4-5 0-0 8, Boyd 3-10 0-0 8, Gaffney 1-3 0-0 3, Greenlee 4-7 2-3 12, Weatherspoon 0-3 1-2 1, Jo.Davis 11-17 10-11 36, Martin 2-5 1-1 6, Rosado 4-5 0-0 8, Forrest 0-5 4-4 4, I.Gaines 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-61 18-21 88.
Halftime_41-41. 3-Point Goals_UAB 10-20 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 3-4, E.Gaines 2-2, E.Johnson 1-3), FAU 10-28 (Jo.Davis 4-6, Greenlee 2-4, Boyd 2-6, Gaffney 1-3, Martin 1-3, Forrest 0-3, Weatherspoon 0-3). Rebounds_UAB 29 (Buffen, L.Brewer 7), FAU 37 (Martin 10). Assists_UAB 11 (E.Gaines 5), FAU 15 (Gaffney 6). Total Fouls_UAB 18, FAU 18.
