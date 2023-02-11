LOUISIANA TECH (13-12)
I.Crawford 8-12 7-8 25, Hunter 2-3 0-0 4, Mangum 3-6 0-0 8, C.Williams 7-15 3-3 20, Willis 7-12 0-0 18, Bullock 2-2 0-2 4, J.Crawford 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, T.Williams 1-3 2-2 4, Stewart 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 12-15 85.
FAU (24-2)
Goldin 6-11 5-6 17, Boyd 0-2 0-0 0, Gaffney 1-4 2-2 5, Martin 7-10 6-6 26, Weatherspoon 2-5 0-0 5, Davis 7-14 4-4 19, Greenlee 3-8 2-4 10, Forrest 3-8 1-3 8, Rosado 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 20-25 90.
Halftime_41-41. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 11-29 (Willis 4-9, C.Williams 3-5, I.Crawford 2-5, Mangum 2-5, T.Williams 0-2, Stewart 0-3), FAU 12-30 (Martin 6-8, Greenlee 2-6, Gaffney 1-3, Weatherspoon 1-3, Davis 1-4, Forrest 1-4, Boyd 0-2). Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 30 (I.Crawford 9), FAU 30 (Goldin 7). Assists_Louisiana Tech 8 (C.Williams, Willis 3), FAU 18 (Gaffney 7). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 20, FAU 17.
