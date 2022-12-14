ST. THOMAS (FLA.) (0-1)
D.Johnson 4-8 0-0 10, Harris 4-5 0-0 11, Hernandez 0-4 2-2 2, Matthews 3-8 0-0 7, Mulbah 2-7 0-0 4, Dean 9-17 6-6 28, Ellington 1-4 0-0 2, Thrower 2-4 0-0 4, Rogers 1-1 0-0 2, Frascari 1-1 0-0 2, Hale 0-0 0-0 0, Tallie 0-2 0-1 0, Feldman 1-1 0-0 2, Allison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 8-9 74.
FAU (9-1)
Goldin 2-2 2-2 6, Boyd 6-10 1-1 17, Gaffney 3-6 0-0 9, Greenlee 2-5 1-2 5, Weatherspoon 1-4 2-2 4, Forrest 5-10 0-0 13, Davis 6-10 1-2 13, Rosado 2-3 0-0 4, Martin 5-7 7-8 18, Gaines 1-2 0-0 2, Carroll 1-2 0-0 2, Lorient 1-1 2-4 4, Ralat 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-64 16-21 97.
Halftime_FAU 50-24. 3-Point Goals_St. Thomas (Fla.) 10-24 (Dean 4-10, Harris 3-4, D.Johnson 2-3, Matthews 1-3, Tallie 0-1, Hernandez 0-3), FAU 11-28 (Boyd 4-6, Gaffney 3-6, Forrest 3-7, Martin 1-2, Ralat 0-1, Davis 0-2, Greenlee 0-2, Weatherspoon 0-2). Rebounds_St. Thomas (Fla.) 26 (D.Johnson, Thrower 5), FAU 37 (Boyd 7). Assists_St. Thomas (Fla.) 9 (Mulbah 5), FAU 21 (Rosado 7). Total Fouls_St. Thomas (Fla.) 18, FAU 13. A_1,316 (5,000).
